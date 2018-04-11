Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce remembers Hon. Colin S. Mayers

MIAMI – It is with a sense of profound sadness that the Board of Directors and Members of the Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce (GACC) have learnt of the sudden and untimely passing of the Consul General of Barbados in the State of Florida, the Honorable Colin S. Mayers.

The late Consul General was a true friend of the GACC and was among the main speakers at the official launch of the Chamber in February 2016. Mr. Mayers was also a true son of the Caribbean always supportive of efforts to protect and advance the cause of the CARICOM Region and its Diaspora in the United States especially in the promotion of culture, trade and investment and the game of cricket.

“His willingness to share advice, to participate in and support Caribbean activities, his vision and certainly his warm friendship will surely be missed,” says GACC President Wesley Kirton.

Consul General Mayers died suddenly on Friday, April 6, after suffering a massive heart attack. The GACC understands that his untimely passing occurred as he was preparing to be sworn in later that morning as the Dean of the Consular Corps in Florida. He will surely be missed.

The GACC extends its heartfelt sympathy to his wife, family, the staff of the Barbados Consulate and the Barbados Community in Florida.

The late Consul General will be buried on Saturday, April 21, 2018 in south Florida.