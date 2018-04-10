SOUTH FLORIDA – The Consulate General of Barbados at Miami wishes to inform that the funeral service for the late Hon. Colin S. Mayers, Consul General of Barbados at Miami will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at the Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church, 2801 North University Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024.

The Hon. Colin Mayers passed away on Friday, April 6 after suffering a heart attack.