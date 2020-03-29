City of Miramar’s April 1st 2020 Commission Meeting Will Be Virtual

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar continues to share new information as the COVID-19 health crisis continues to affect our community.

The City is urging everyone to stay at home and take measures to limit their risk of exposure to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, April 1st at 7:00 p.m., the City of Miramar will host a virtual Commission meeting where residents and businesses will be granted public access via phone, web and live stream.

Participants who would like to join and/or participate in the Virtual Commission meeting with only phone access will be required to email the following information at least 24 hours before the scheduled virtual Commission meeting to clerksoffice@miramarfl.gov .

The city will be calling individuals on the provided phone number via the virtual meeting 30 minutes before the beginning of the meeting.

Full Name

Full E-mail Address

Phone Number (this would be the number that you would like to be contacted on regarding this virtual meeting)

Attendees are NOT able to mute/unmute their phones. The meeting Organizer (City of Miramar) controls the participants ability to speak during the virtual Commission meeting. When participants join the meeting, they will automatically be added in ‘listen only’ mode. The participants will be granted access to speak when recognized.

Participants can stream online at miramarfl.gov/commissionmeeting . The Commission meeting will be televised through Comcast Chanel 78 live during the meeting for City of Miramar subscribers.

Questions or comments to be read at the meeting can be e-mailed to clerksoffice@miramarfl.gov 24 hours before the start of the meeting.

Members of the community can also attend the Commission meeting at City Hall City Commission Chambers located at 2300 Civic Center Place, Miramar Fl 33025. There will be a limited capacity of 10 participants in the Commission Chamber to adhere to social distancing requirement.

Anyone attending in person, considering the 10-person limit, must be prepared to answer the following screening questions. Persons who answer yes to any of these questions will be prohibited from entering the City Commission Chambers:

Have you returned from international travel (anywhere outside the United States) or been on a cruise within the last 14 days?

Have you been in contact with anyone who has returned from international travel or been on a cruise within the last 14 days?

Have you been in any gathering of 50 people or more in the last 14 days?

Have you traveled through any airport within the past 14 days?

Have you traveled to any area known to have high numbers of positive cases of COVID-19, including but not limited to California, Washington, New York, Massachusetts, or Washington D.C. within the past 14 days?

Have you experienced signs or symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever over 99.9 degrees Fahrenheit, cough or shortness of breath?

In accordance with Florida Statutes section 286.0114, each member of the public shall have a total of three minutes to comment on matters on the agenda before the Commission. Items that are not on the agenda but pertinent to the City, will be heard at the second regularly scheduled meeting of each month.

The City recommends that participants use the latest versions of their internet browser, whether it is Google Chrome, Firefox, or Safari. If using Internet Explorer, version 9 or 10 is recommended as the earlier versions are only partially supported which may cause participants to experience some issue when logging into a meeting.

For questions, please call the City Clerk at (954-602-3011).

The City of Miramar will continue to closely monitor the latest regarding the recent outbreak of COVID-19. We encourage you to rely on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Florida Department of Health for information on ways that can help prevent the spread of this disease. Please keep checking the latest updates on our website at MiramarFL.gov/Coronavirus.

The Florida Department of Health has established a 24-hour coronavirus hotline 866-779-6121 or via email at COVID-19@flhealth.gov .