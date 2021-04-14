Caribbean Consular Corp in Miami Unite in Support for St. Vincent

[MIAMI] – The Caribbean Consular Corps in Miami is supporting the neighboring island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This, following the recent volcanic eruption on the island caused by the La Soufriere Volcano. The support includes a shipment of essential supplies of water and face masks.

At an urgent meeting convened by the Caribbean Consular Corps, yesterday (Apr. 13), it was agreed that they would join in solidarity to support the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to a joint statement from the group “we are standing with our brothers and sisters in this time of need. As Caribbean people, we believe it is important that we stand together in solidarity. At any time, any one of our countries could be affected by a natural disaster.”

It was further stated that the Consuls General were pleased that the Caribbean diaspora has been responding favorably to the needs of the victims and that we will jointly give these initiatives our support wholeheartedly.

The initial reports highlighting the devastation included clouds of ash blanketing the island causing water and power outages. Thousands of residents were evacuated as it is expected that explosions could continue for days or weeks causing further damage. The residents especially the frontline workers will desperately need all our support at this time, the statement continued.

Caribbean Consular Corp

The team included Consuls General Hon. Gilbert Boustany of Antigua and Barbuda, (Dean of the Consular Corps in Miami); Hon. Linda Mackey of Bahamas; Hon. Neval Greenidge of Barbados; Hon. Deputy Consul General Dianne Perrotte of Grenada; Hon. Stéphane Gilles of Haiti; Hon. R. Oliver Mair of Jamaica; Hon. Tassa Jean of St. Lucia; and Hon. Andria Narinesingh Acting Consul General of Trinidad and Tobago.