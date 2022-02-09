Guide to Florida Monster Truck Shows & The Best Events Near You

Monster Truck Shows create a unique entertainment experience for spectators. If you are looking for something exciting and gripping, this sporting event is definitely for you.

Florida is one of the hubs for Monster Truck Shows, and you cannot miss attending at least one of them whether you’re a tourist or if you live there. Let us have a look at Florida Monster Truck Shows and the best events near you this season. But first, a bit of history.

1) History of Monster Trucks and Monster Truck Shows in the US

Over the years, monster truck shows have evolved and transformed from what was originally a rowdy and rough event to a family event. The history of monster trucks goes back to the 1980s. With heavily modified trucks becoming famous, many truck owners started creating massive trucks that performed at peak levels.

Bob Chandler was the first pioneer to build a monster truck. In 1982 the first monster truck show took place in Michigan.

The United States Hot Rod Association (USHRA) took the initiative of organizing Monster Truck Shows across the country. In 1995, Monster Jam became the official touring show. Today, monster truck events are entertaining masses worldwide.

2) Best Monster Truck Shows in Florida

a) Monster Jam

Monster Jam is the biggest Monster Truck Show globally. Feld Entertainment organizes Monster Truck Shows, and helps it reach newer, better, and greater heights in terms of popularity.

With a rise in Monster Jam events, celebrity trucks such as the famous Grave Digger are popular. You can look at the Monster Truck show schedule for this year to know more about Monster Jam events happening near you.

You will experience an increase in your adrenaline levels while enjoying this edge-of-the-seat event.

b) Monster Truckz Extreme Tour

Monster Truckz Extreme Tour will be one of the wildest and most significant events you will ever witness. Usually, the show is one and a half hours long and involves extreme car crushing- an experience you do not want to miss.

The pit party begins two hours before the show and is a memorable experience. During the Monster Truckz Extreme Tour, the kid zone has fun rides and thrilling activities. This year the tour begins on the 4th of February 2022.

c) All Star Monster Truck Tour

The All Star Monster Truck Tour in 2022 is taking place in nine different venues in the United States, including Florida and South Carolina. Monster truck rides are available before each show, during intermission, and at the end.

Everyone can enjoy the rides as there is no age or height limit. You can buy the ride tickets online or even on the event day directly at the venue. The event entertainment includes various activities to ensure that you and your family have an experience that you’ll cherish for years to come.

3) Things to know before you go

Monster Truck Shows are a wonderful experience. However, it is crucial to know what to expect before going to the event. Florida is famous for entertainment all year round, but each event is different and will need you to keep a few things in mind.

Monster Truck Shows are loud, and you might want to consider carrying affordable ear protection. If someone you know is sensitive to loud sounds, it is better not to take them to these events.

It is better to buy your tickets before arriving at the venue to avoid long queues, especially when social distancing is a must for Covid-19.

Along with this, no outside food and drinks are allowed. So make sure to carry cash in case you get hungry or thirsty. All in all, this fun, entertaining event is meant for all age groups, and to make the most of it, do your research to have a unique experience!

In Summary

Florida Monster Truck Shows are truly one of a kind. The events are not only entertaining but happen to be a great way to spend time with your loved ones. Grab your tickets for this season at the earliest!