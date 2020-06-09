Greater Fort Lauderdale Launches LauderDeals

GREATER FORT LAUDERDALE – Visit Lauderdale is adding a splash of savings to your fun this summer with LauderDeals, an extensive list of irresistible offers available now through September throughout Greater Fort Lauderdale.

Hotel Deals range from discounted room rates, offers for third or fourth nights free, resort and dining credits to free or discounted parking, free cancellations, complimentary upgrades and more.

Things To Do Deals include 2-for-1 admission or discounted rates at attractions. You’ll also find special LauderDeals for Florida Residents and First Responders and Military at sunny.org/lauderdeals.

LauderDeals Hotel Deal Examples:

“Greater Fort Lauderdale’s 23 miles of beaches along with our extensive network of parks and natural areas, hotels, restaurants, attractions and shops are open – all with social distancing and safe and clean protocols in place,” said Stacy Ritter, President and CEO of Visit Lauderdale. “We invite our friends and neighbors to relax and recharge with us and save on rates for accommodations and experiences with LauderDeals.”

Beginning in July, LauderDeals offers will expand with the addition of Dine Out Lauderdale, a collection of taste-tempting three course prix fixe menus priced at $35 and $45; and Spa Days, signature treatments at resort and day spas with prices starting at $99.

Greater Fort Lauderdale’s COVID-19 guidelines for visitors and residents include social distancing, masks, washing hands, and following all CDC guidelines.

Hotels, restaurants, attractions, stores and other establishments are following safe and clean protocols issues by Broward County government, as well leading industry organizations including American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) and Florida Hotel and Restaurant Association (FRLA).

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) has put in place practices to keep flyers safe with its FLLy Safer, FLLySmarter, FLLy Better campaign.

Plan your visit by exploring LauderDeals offers and by viewing Greater Fort Lauderdale’s 23-mile stretch of sand and surf via live beach webcams.