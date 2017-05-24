Soca On The Seas establishes scholarship fund for Caribbean Nationals

HOUSTON – Soca On The Seas (SOS) is pleased to give back to the young people of the Caribbean through the creation of the Soca On The Seas Scholarship Fund (SOSSF).

“We believe that students pursuing studies in the creative industries such as Music, Art, Fashion and Theatre should be supported in every way possible”, says Juliana Fermin, Director Soca On The Seas.

The creative industries is a dynamic sector that requires a developmental approach to ensuring its sustainability. This industry provides employment to thousands of people who have a passion and a vision for arts and culture. In this regard, we would like to contribute to the development of this industry through education and propelling young people to the next level of success is Music, Art, Fashion and Theatre.

Soca On The Seas Scholarship Fund Eligibility Criteria

Proof of nationality must be submitted in the form of a copy of birth certificate or other relevant and recognized national document. Students must be citizens OR citizens by descent of “full member” countries which comprise CARICOM: Antigua & Barbuda; Bahamas; Barbados; Belize; Dominica; Grenada; Guyana; Haiti; Jamaica; Montserrat; Saint Kitts & Nevis; Saint Lucia; Saint Vincent & The Grenadines; Suriname; Trinidad & Tobago; Competition: Students are to submit an essay on the following subject matter: “How Can the Creative Industries Impact Meaningfully In Economic Diversification” Essay must be a minimum of 2,500 words. Essay must be a maximum of 3,000 words. Essays are to be submitted by September 29 th , 2017 at 12 midnight to sosscholarshipfund@gmail.com Ten essays will be shortlisted. The writers of these ten essays must submit a video recording (Maximum 5minutes long) articulating their essay. Panel of judges will assess and award one student a SOS scholarship.



The winner of the Soca On The Seas Scholarship Fund will be announced on the Soca On the Seas Cruise on October 12th, 2017.