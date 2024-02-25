Entertainment

Gramps Morgan Meets the President of Seychelles and Performs at their Stadium

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News30 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read
Gramps Morgan with Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan

SEYCHELLES – On February 17th, three-time Grammy Award Winner, Gramps Morgan headlined the Reggae Love Festival at the Music Stadium, Victoria in Seychelles. He also had his sons Priel and Jemere Morgan on stage in his set to make a cameo performance. Gramps Morgan is currently promoting his new music video and single Islander being marketed by Contractor Music Marketing from Gramps’ Grammy-nominated album “Positive Vibration.”

Seychelles is the smallest country in Africa as well as the least populated sovereign African country, with an estimated population of 100,600. While in Seychelles, Gramps Morgan met their President Wavel Ramkalawan at the State House.

Gramps Morgan with Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan
Gramps Morgan with Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan

Gramps Morgan said of the meeting. “We talked about life, talked about spirituality, talked about Jamaican island, life, and family. Mostly, he also shared with me some of the special things about Seychelles, the food and the fruits unique to the Seychelles.” Gramps Morgan also gifted the President his wife’s book “Mighty Flower”, the Jamaican flag, Blue Mountain coffee, Jamaican rum, and his tour t-shirt.

Gramps Morgan in Seychelles
Gramps Morgan at the Music Stadium, Victoria in Seychelles

Seychelles is home to numerous beaches, coral reefs, and nature reserves, as well as rare animals such as giant Aldabra tortoises. Mahé, a hub for visiting the other islands, is home to the capital Victoria. It also has the mountain rainforests of Morne Seychellois National Park and beaches, including Beau Vallon and Anse Takamaka.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News30 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

House of Congress working to restore positive vibes to music industry

February 1, 2008
Jody Ann Gray and Luke Ballentine

Jody Ann Gray and Luke Ballentine to Host the Best of Jamaica 2020 Awards Show

December 2, 2020

Bahamas SCOOP Radio Talk Show Hosts Country’s Film Commissioner

November 13, 2015
The Mythology In The Underworld Movies Explained

The Mythology In The Underworld Movies Explained: A Perfect Guide for Canadians

November 23, 2021
Back to top button