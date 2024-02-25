Gramps Morgan Meets the President of Seychelles and Performs at their Stadium

SEYCHELLES – On February 17th, three-time Grammy Award Winner, Gramps Morgan headlined the Reggae Love Festival at the Music Stadium, Victoria in Seychelles. He also had his sons Priel and Jemere Morgan on stage in his set to make a cameo performance. Gramps Morgan is currently promoting his new music video and single “Islander” being marketed by Contractor Music Marketing from Gramps’ Grammy-nominated album “Positive Vibration.”

Seychelles is the smallest country in Africa as well as the least populated sovereign African country, with an estimated population of 100,600. While in Seychelles, Gramps Morgan met their President Wavel Ramkalawan at the State House.

Gramps Morgan said of the meeting. “We talked about life, talked about spirituality, talked about Jamaican island, life, and family. Mostly, he also shared with me some of the special things about Seychelles, the food and the fruits unique to the Seychelles.” Gramps Morgan also gifted the President his wife’s book “Mighty Flower”, the Jamaican flag, Blue Mountain coffee, Jamaican rum, and his tour t-shirt.

Seychelles is home to numerous beaches, coral reefs, and nature reserves, as well as rare animals such as giant Aldabra tortoises. Mahé, a hub for visiting the other islands, is home to the capital Victoria. It also has the mountain rainforests of Morne Seychellois National Park and beaches, including Beau Vallon and Anse Takamaka.