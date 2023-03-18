Entertainment

Calabar Florida Alumni Presents The First Annual Jamaican Alumni Associations’ Sports Day

Miramar Regional Park April 29th 2023

Jamaican Alumni Associations’ Sports Day

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Calabar High School Alumni Association Florida Chapter Inc is inviting all high school alumni to participate in the first annual Jamaican Alumni Associations’ Sports Day event scheduled for Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 10 am to 4 pm at Miramar Regional Park. This first Alumni Associations’ Sports Day will be a family affair filled with fun and friendly competition with food and drinks available and DJs will be playing your favorite music. Persons can register individually or as a team.

Jamaican Alumni Associations’ Sports Day

“We are encouraging the past students of all the awesome Jamaican schools here in Florida diaspora to come out, have fun and enjoy the camaraderie. The day will be reminiscent of sports day vibes like back-in-the-day with the popular lime and spoon, sock/shoe, crocus bag, three-legged and continuous relay races,” remarked Derrick Munroe, chapter president. “Food, music, raffles, prizes and surprises will make it a delightful day for participants and spectators alike.”

Friendly Competition

“The friendly competition among those registering for the events, who can wear their school colors, will make for an entertaining and playful atmosphere,” adds Daniel “Little Warrior” England, former Calabar Boy Champs track standout, who will oversee the events and the morning warm-up session. “Last I checked, the Coalition of Jamaican Alumni Associations of Florida (CJAA) newsletter edited by Drs. Sandra Schrouder and Rupert Rhodd boast a list of about fifty-nine individual alumni associations. So, what a wonderful site it would be on Saturday 29, 2023 in Miramar, Florida if we had representation from each organization,” remarked England.

Participants can begin registering by March 16, 2023 at Calabar Alumni Florida’s website, cbarfla.org. Registration will remain open until the morning of the event.   Sponsorship opportunities for businesses or organizations are available. See more details at www.cbarfla.org.

 

