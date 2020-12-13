Grammy-nominated Maxi Priest Reveals Saxon Sound System Connection on Sound Chat Radio

[NEW YORK] – There are exciting things brewing for the Sound Chat Radio digital network! The latest buzzing addition is an interview with Grammy-nominated Reggae artist Maxi Priest. In the riveting exclusive, the music giant reveals his obscure history with UK’s famed Saxon sound system.

Maxi Priest tells of his early days on the legendary Saxon sound system, which even consisted of the burgeoning talent stealing wood to build his own speaker boxes. Yes, you heard correctly.

Further, the world-renowned artist goes on to declare that “speed rapping” started in the UK on Saxon sound, despite Jamaican artists long running accounts of Jamaica birthing the phenomenal art form. In this uber enlightening interview, Maxi Priest shares many other little-known details of his Saxon connection.

Reggae, Dancehall and Sound System driven shows, features and more have graced Sound Chat Radio for nearly a decade. Its official subscription based website soundchatradio.com, launched by visionary Garfield “Chin” Bourne in September 2020, houses a treasure trove of content.

The Maxi Priest exclusive is not all that lies in store. Other stellar pieces channel super producer Bobby Digital (the last sound system interview before his death); Reggae crossover stars Tanto Metro and Wayne Wonder; the intriguing history of Brooklyn’s champion sound LP International; and much more! Although access to premiere content and archival programs is subscription based, free radio shows are available for listening during their airtime.

It’s genuinely an inspiring time for Maxi Priest who raked in a 2020 “Best Reggae Album” Grammy nomination for his album “It All Comes Back to Love.” He joins an amazing ensemble of nominees including The Wailers (“One World”), Toots and the Maytals (“Got to Be Tough”), Skip Marley (“Higher Place”) and Buju Banton (“Upside Down”).