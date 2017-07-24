Must-stop-shops for cruisegoers to treasure the Jamaican experience

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Cruise passengers disembarking in Jamaica will be truly charmed by the destination and its diverse offerings.

From the rhythms of the island’s beloved reggae music to the mouthwatering taste of the island’s bold flavors, the experiences below will allow all visitors to take a piece of Jamaica home with them.

“We know that our cruise visitors have very limited time to enjoy Jamaica, and so we encourage them to take a piece of the island with them,” said Paul Pennicook, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “We invite all cruisegoers to explore the variety of authentic Jamaican products available for sale shore side. These keepsakes will offer a lifetime of memories and if that’s not enough, we encourage them to return as land visitors and spend more time in the Home of All Right.”

Following is a sample of exclusive and authentic Jamaican products and must-stop-shops for visitors seeking to bring the island’s spirit back home:

For the Coffee Lover

Jamaica’s world-renowned Blue Mountain Coffee is a rare class of coffee grown above 7,000 feet, and is one of the most sought-after beans in the world. The coffee is known for its mild flavor and lack of bitterness and is available all throughout the island.

For the Foodie

The island’s diverse culture makes it a desired place to savor beautiful landscapes, the turquoise ocean, hot sunny days, warm sultry nights, urban cities, intoxicating music and tantalizing food.

Jamaican sister chefs Suzanne & Michelle Rousseau’s “Caribbean Potluck” and Robin Lim Lumsden’s “Belcour – Jamaican, French and Chinese Family Recipes for Entertaining,” offer a glimpse into Jamaica’s international cuisine.

For indigenous treats like Rum Cake, Patties, cooking spices, teas and candies, head to Whitter Village in Montego Bay, Ocean Village Shopping Centre in Ocho Rio, Coffee & Spice and Reggae Mart, both located past security at Sangster International Airport and Two Hampers and a Mule at Norman Manley International Airport.

For Music Lovers

The unmistaken ‘riddims’ of Reggae music is steeped in the soul of Jamaica and you’ll hear it everywhere you go while on island.

For memorabilia and clothing from the genre’s best known artist, Bob Marley, head to Tuff Gong Traders inside Island Village in Ocho Rios.

For a wide range or Reggae artist, dancehall or ska head to Reggae Mart in Kingston.

For the Spirits Connoisseur

Used as a mixer or in a snifter, Jamaica’s own Appleton Rum is one of the Caribbean’s best, and known for its iconic orange, chocolate and nutmeg notes.

Pick up a bottle or two inside duty-free shops at Sangster International Airport or Norman Manley International Airport. Appleton Rum can also be found at most spirits shops across the U.S. and Canada.

For Art Enthusiasts

Native to Jamaica are cedar and mahogany trees. Thus, visitors will find a variety of intricately carved works at many of the craft markets inside or near the island’s ports including Harbour Street Craft Market in Montego Bay, Ocho Rios Craft Park or Craft Cottage in Kingston.

For the avid art lover, the Gallery of West Indian Art in Montego Bay is known for their diverse selection of art from across the Caribbean.

The National Gallery of Jamaica in Kingston, is the oldest and largest gallery in the English-speaking Caribbean – also visit the western location that is housed at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre.