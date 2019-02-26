Grace Scholarship Fund Helps Deserving Students in Jamaica

SOUTH FLORIDA – Grace Scholarship Fund is set to distribute another set of scholarships to young, deserving Jamaican students.

“Last year we were elated to distribute 13 scholarships to Jamaican students who exhibited high academic potential and had experienced financial hardship in their lives.”, says Charissa Lawrence, Grace Scholarship Fund Founder and Executive Director based in South Florida.

“I encourage anyone who has the means to consider giving to Grace Scholarship Fund. Donations of any size are helpful. In fact, most of our scholarships are generated by individual donors who give $100USD or less. These funds are pooled together to form Community Scholarships. Individuals or corporations that donate $500USD or more are recognized as ‘Gold Donors’ and are granted naming rights to the scholarship.”

Last year, Gold Donors included generous South Florida residents Dr. Arlene Richards, Mr. Denver Bright, Dr. Keith Williams and Mr. Horace Buddoo.

Their scholarships were respectively named: Dr. Arlene Richards Wolmer’s Girls Scholarship, The Bright Youth Community Scholarship, Dr. Keith Williams Dental Scholarship for UWI students and The Horace Buddoo Teachers of Tomorrow Scholarship.

2018 Grace Scholarship Fund Reception

The 2018 scholarship reception was held in Kingston, Jamaica at the University of the West Indies Regional Headquarters. Students and their guests were treated to lunch and heard from Guest Speakers Mr. Ruel Reid (Minister of Education, Youth and Information) and Dr. Ruel Reid (Esteemed professor at The University of Technology).

The thirteen recipients included future doctors, auto mechanics, immigration officers, dentists, teachers, pharmacists, nurses and computer scientists.

“It was an amazing event! It’s great to see all of our hard work come to fruition. There were tears of joy shed by students, family members, volunteers and audience guests—everyone was touched by the good deeds we are doing”, says Grace Scholarship Fund volunteer, Suzette Scott of Kingston, Jamaica.

“In order to make this year’s scholarship reception a success, we need donors. If you can’t afford to give, help us spread the word on social media or via word of mouth. If you can afford to give, please head over to our website and click donate!”, says the enthusiastic Lawrence. Donations are needed by March 30th for the scholarships to be granted this year.

100% of all donations to Grace Scholarship Fund goes directly to students in need. Grace Scholarship Fund does not deduct any administrative fees from donations as Lawrence funds all operational costs on her own.

Visit Grace Fund to learn more and make a donation or simply click HERE.

To learn more about past winners, click HERE.