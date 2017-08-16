Grace Scholarship Fund Shines Again

KINGSTON, Jamaica – On Saturday, September 2nd The Grace Scholarship Fund will host its 4th Annual Scholarship Reception Ceremony in Kingston. Ten Jamaican students will be receiving gifts ranging from $65,000 – $127,000JMD.

Since its inception in 2014 by Founder and Executive Director Charissa Lawrence, the Grace Scholarship Fund has distributed over $1.2M in scholarships to 17 Jamaican high school and college students. Scholars have ranged in age from 17 – 23 years old and have attended higher education programs around the world.

Past scholarship recipients have graduated from a wide range of Jamaican high schools and have gone on to pursue degrees domestically and abroad at University of the West Indies, Northern Caribbean University, Bethlehem Moravian College, University of Paris in France and Wesleyan College in the United States just to name a few.

The Grace Scholarship Fund focuses on delivering financial gifts to young Jamaicans who exhibit both financial hardship and a serious commitment to pursuing their higher education. Donors to the Fund hail from the United States, Jamaica, Canada, Europe and South America – a truly global pool of philanthropists.

In addition to offering scholarships to traditional colleges and universities, this year the Grace Scholarship Fund is gifting its first scholarship to a trade school student at The Jamaica-German Automotive School (aka JAGAS).

The scholarship is wholly funded by the Laing Family of Chicago, Illinois in honour of their father and husband, Thomas E. Laing Sr., who was a proud steward of Jamaican culture and a successful automotive industry professional for over 40 years.

This year’s scholarship reception program proves to be as remarkable as years past. “We really pride ourselves on having dynamic guest speakers that can offer words of encouragement, guidance and support for these young students.” says Lawrence.

Past guest speakers have included Mr. Wayne Robinson (Founder of Quality Academics and Principal at Jamaica College), Mr. Delano Seiveright (Deputy Spokesman for Tourism), Dr. Errol Williams (Oral Maxillo-Facial Surgeon), Dr. Mark Nicely (Past Secretary General of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association) and Dr. Michelle Charles (Dentist and business owner). “This year, our students will be in for a treat as our guest speakers are again ‘top notch’ “

“The Fund was started four years ago as a vehicle for myself and others to support Jamaican Youth. We’ve grown a lot over the years due to the kindness of individuals across the globe.”, says Lawrence. One such supporter and donor is Mr. Richard Riley, a Jamaican business executive residing and working in California. “I have journeyed similar paths as many of these well deserving scholars, so it’s a humbling experience to be able to contribute to their success in way.”, says Riley.

“We look forward to sharing the names and profiles of our 2017 recipients with the broader Jamaican community in a few weeks!”, says the enthusiastic Lawrence.

A total of ten scholarships will be delivered to students attending the following colleges, universities and trade schools: Bethlehem Moravian College, University of Technology, Northern Caribbean University, Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College, College of Agricultural, Science and Education, Caribbean Maritime Institute and University of the West Indies.