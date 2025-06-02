Grace Foods Sponsors the Island SPACE Mango Festival

PLANTATION – Island SPACE Caribbean Museum proudly announces Grace Foods as the presenting sponsor of the second annual Island SPACE Mango Festival, taking place on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School. The indoor festival will celebrate Caribbean culture and culinary creativity centered around the beloved mango — rain or shine.

As presenting sponsor, Grace Foods support will facilitate live workshops, culinary demonstrations, giveaways and hands-on activities. This will bring dynamic energy and flavorful experiences to the only mango festival of its kind in Broward County.

Mango Festival Highlights

The Island SPACE Mango Festival promises a flavorful, family-friendly day filled with Caribbean mango varieties, mango-based foods, music and interactive entertainment. Guests will:

Sample and purchase dozens of mango varieties.

Enjoy mango ice cream, tropical juices, baked goods, chutneys, preserves and other delights

Participate in workshops on tree grafting, indoor cultivation, health and beauty benefits, and cooking with mangoes.

Explore artisan vendors selling mango-themed arts, crafts, skincare products, and more

Engage in dance-offs, trivia and the ever-popular mango-eating competition

Try mango flights — curated tastings of rare and exotic mangoes

A Legacy of Cultural Support

Grace Foods has maintained a longstanding commitment to supporting Caribbean communities across South Florida. Since the museum’s opening in 2020, Grace has been a key ally, first sponsoring the Island SPACE culinary exhibit, and later supporting the museum’s flagship Reggae Genealogy concert series in 2024 and 2025.

“Grace Foods is very selective about who they work with,” said Calibe Thompson, executive director of Island SPACE. “We are honored and grateful to have their continued support. Their partnership is a testament to the quality of programming we’ve built for our community”

You’ll also find Grace Foods as a lead partner in other major Caribbean events, such as the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival held annually in Miramar. The company’s presence reflects a mission to align corporate social responsibility with community engagement and culture-forward initiatives.

Grace on Display

Festival attendees will also get to interact with the Grace brand directly. Expect product sampling, branded giveaways, and the opportunity to explore Grace’s wide range of products, particularly mango-flavored Tropical Rhythms drinks — all available in major grocery and ethnic markets throughout South Florida and beyond.

Tickets to Island SPACE Mango Festival are available now at Island SPACE Manago Festival. Admission is $20 pre-sold for adults and $25 as of Friday. Children 12 and under can attend for $10.