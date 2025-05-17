Broward County’s Only Mango Festival Returns with Tasty Delights

LAUDERDALE LAKES –Broward County’s exclusive mango festival is returning! The Island SPACE Mango Festival will take place on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from noon until 6:00 p.m. at the Lauderdale Lakes Middle School Gym. This unique event unites the community in a delightful homage to the tropical fruit royalty. Attendees can enjoy mango tastings, gourmet food, gardening advice, cultural narratives, and artisan booths. This lively yearly celebration pays tribute to Caribbean culture in a wonderfully tasty manner.

Mango Festival Event Details

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2024

Saturday, June 7, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM Venue: Lauderdale Lakes Middle School Gym, 3911 Northwest 30th Avenue Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33309

Lauderdale Lakes Middle School Gym, 3911 Northwest 30th Avenue Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33309 Price: Adults $20 pre-sold and $25 at the door; children 12 and under $10

Adults $20 pre-sold and $25 at the door; children 12 and under $10 Tickets: Available at islandspacefl.org/mangofest25

A Feast of Mangoes from Across the Caribbean and Beyond

Guests will enjoy dozens of local and international mango varieties, from the beloved Jamaican Julie and East Indian to sweet and juicy favorites like Haitian Francine. Sample rare and exotic types at the tasting station, browse the “Guinness Book of Records” mango corner, or cast your vote for the best-tasting mango pollen.

Foodies will love the Mango Variety Snack Counter, offering everything from ice creams, juices, and desserts to mango-laced breads, chutneys, preserves, and more. For those who want a taste of tradition and innovation, the Mango-Inspired Marketplace and Bazaar will feature soaps, oils, lotions, candles, accessories, and art — all inspired by the golden fruit.

Learn, Taste, Grow: Hands-On Mango Workshops

Festivalgoers with a green thumb (or aspiring ones!) can take part in engaging expert-led workshops throughout the day. Topics include:

How to grow and graft mango trees

Juicing for health

Cosmetic uses and health benefits

How to cut and present mangoes

Mango stories from across the diaspora

You’ll also have the chance to purchase mango plants on-site and get direct advice from cultivation experts on how to grow your own tree at home.

A Celebration for the Whole Family

Mango lovers of all ages are invited to connect with the community, share personal mango stories, and explore Caribbean culture through interactive exhibits and storytelling. Kids and adults alike will delight in sampling varieties, exploring new flavors, and discovering the cultural significance of mangoes across the Caribbean region.

Tickets are available now at islandspacefl.org/mangofest25. Admission is $20 pre-sold for adults and $25 at the door. Children 12 and under get in for just $10.

Follow the museum on Instagram (@islandspace) and Facebook (@islandspacefl) for updates.