Good Vibes Only Tour: Sean Paul & Wiz Khalifa Along with DaBaby

NEW YORK – This summer, global dancehall icon Sean Paul and hip-hop heavyweight Wiz Khalifa are joining forces to launch one of the hottest tours of the year — the Good Vibes Only Tour — featuring special guest DaBaby. Kicking off July 6 in Darien Center, NY, the 15-date North American amphitheater run promises a high-octane celebration of rhythm, lyricism, and undeniable energy.

Coming off a blockbuster 2024 U.S. tour and a massive 2025 UK arena run with Ashanti, Sean Paul is ready to bring the fire. Known for delivering electrifying live performances and armed with a deep arsenal of international hits like “Get Busy,” “Temperature,” “Gimme the Light,” and his recent remix of Tyla’s “Push 2 Start,” Sean is primed to light up stages coast to coast.

“There’s no better feeling than connecting with fans live,” says Sean Paul. “Touring with Wiz and DaBaby brings such a wicked mix of sounds — hip-hop, dancehall, and raw energy. This tour is about unity, good vibes, and non-stop vibes all summer long. Trust me, you don’t want to miss this!”

With over 14 billion streams on Spotify, a Grammy win, and a reputation for genre-defining collaborations with the likes of Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Sia, and J Balvin, Sean Paul has not only pioneered the global dancehall movement but also shaped the sound of modern pop. His influence spans continents and generations, and the Good Vibes Only Tour offers fans a rare chance to witness his magnetic live performance alongside some of today’s biggest names in music.

Fans can expect a full-throttle summer experience that blends Sean Paul’s genre-fusing global sound with Wiz Khalifa’s laid-back lyricism and DaBaby’s fiery stage presence.

GOOD VIBES ONLY TOUR – 2025 DATES

Sun Jul 6 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Jul 8 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed Jul 9 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Thu Jul 10 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sat Jul 12 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sun Jul 13 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Jul 15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Jul 18 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sat Jul 19 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Mon Jul 21 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Tue Jul 22 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheater

Wed Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Jul 25 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Jul 27 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

For more information, tickets, and exclusive tour updates, visit LiveNation.com.

TICKETS

Tickets will be available starting with Citi (details below) and artist presales beginning Wednesday, April 30 at 10am local time.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning May 2 at 10am local time at livenation.com.

CITI PRESALE

Citi is the official card of the Good Vibes Only Tour. Citi cardmembers can buy presale tickets starting Wednesday, April 30 at 10 am local time. This offer lasts until Thursday, May 1 at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.