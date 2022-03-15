Dancehall Artist Teknique and Rapper DaBaby Collab on “Coil”

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Jamaican artist Teknique has money on his mind with Coil, his latest song, done with high-rolling rapper DaBaby. The single is co-produced by Megatron Muzik and Mining Gold Production.

Marketed by Empire Distribution, Coil was released in February. Its video, which was filmed in Portland, eastern Jamaica, has aired on BET and WorldStarHipHop, a popular video blog site.

Teknique, who is from Montego Bay, lives in South Florida and has released several well-received singles in his decade-long career. Looking to take things to the next phase in 2022, he went for some star power which his management found in DaBaby.

“My manager puts marketing at the forefront, so it was no surprise that he made this ‘collab’ happen. DaBaby has a global brand so this collaboration will help position my brand in several markets,” said Teknique.

DaBaby is one of the rap game’s hot properties. He is best known for the hit songs, Suge, Intro, Bop and Rockstar. Two of his albums, Kirk and Blame it on Baby, went number one on the Billboard 200 Chart.

While DaBaby complements his dancehall sound, Teknique avoids labeling Coil.

“This song to me isn’t just hip hop, or rap, or dancehall, its world music. A fusion of great sounds,” he said.