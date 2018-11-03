Art of Black Miami 2018 Art Basel Initiatives Expanded

Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) Celebrates 5th Annual Art of Black Miami Campaign for 2018 Art Basel

MIAMI – The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) celebrates its 5th Annual GMCVB Art of Black Miami initiatives, touting the bureau’s five years of highlighting arts, culture and diversity in Miami and the Beaches.

Due to the success of the Bureau’s campaign in providing a unique cultural experience for visitors, the 2018 initiatives have expanded to new neighborhoods including North Miami and the Miami River area.

The GMCVB’s Multicultural Tourism Development Department, Art of Black Miami is a marketing platform and destination driver that showcases the diversity of the visual arts locally, nationally and internationally, celebrating the black diaspora.

This initiative highlights the artistic cultural landscape found in Miami’s heritage neighborhoods and communities year-round throughout Greater Miami and the Beaches.

“The GMCVB is committed to the Art of Black Miami marketing platform because it promotes the creative influences of the African Diaspora, Caribbean influences, Latin Americans and global artists who contribute to the fabric of Miami’s diverse artistic community,” said GMCVB President & CEO, William D. Talbert, III, CDME.

“In celebration of the 5th year Anniversary of this program spearheaded by our Multicultural Tourism & Development Department, we have committed more resources and will engage in strategic planning to ensure Art of Black Miami continues to grow in depth and reach to attract visitors seeking art and cultural experiences.”

During Miami Art week, events are activated and rolled out through curated art initiatives organized by art organizations, galleries and spaces in neighborhoods including Historic Overtown, Little Haiti, Little Havana, North Miami, Miami River, Downtown Miami, Miami Beach and other surrounding neighborhoods.

Art of Black Miami activations offer a unique appeal and cultural aesthetic represented in the artist-run exhibitions, fairs and performances.

“The Art of Black Miami collaborative involving Miami’s diverse community shines a spotlight on aspiring and renowned artists, exhibits and activations found throughout Greater Miami’s diverse, mosaic communities that sometimes may not get elevated exposure; with hundreds of artworks including original paintings, limited editions, sculptures, photography and performers presenting their work, it is the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau’s mission through Art of Black Miami to showcase these Multicultural Jewels during Arts & Heritage month but also year round,” says Connie W. Kinnard, VP of Multicultural Tourism & Development.

A private kick-off will be held on November 8, 2018 at the newly minted Brightline Miami Central Station in historic Downtown Miami with special guest artist, Sanford Biggers.

The event serves as a precursor to highly anticipated Art of Black Miami supported activations taking place during Art Basel Miami Beach- December 6-9, 2018- and serves to also highlight its 2019 program.

Sanford Biggers is a celebrated multi-disciplinary artist, musician and global instigator; he will share perspectives on his work including works that will be shown at local Miami Beach David Castillo Gallery as well as works that will be included at Art Basel Miami Beach.

A few Art of Black Miami supported events are listed below and a full list of events can be found here: Art of Black Miami’s website

Art of Black Miami Multicultural tourism campaign highlights arts, culture and diversity in some of Miami’s Most Historic Neighborhoods

Historic Overtown

8th Annual Art Africa Miami Arts Fair 2018 – December 5th – 9th

Presented by the Urban Collective/ Art Africa Miami Arts Fair

Black Art Matters explores how Black art has always been and still is about an intellectual, political and artistic rereading, trying to think of the contemporary condition of peoples that have been involved in struggles to stay human.

Black Art Matters unveils how the contemporary accommodates itself with oppression thus the necessity for Black proclamations of emancipation, independence, liberation and revolution.

Art Africa Miami Arts Fair is a multidisciplinary exhibition of fine contemporary art from the global African Diaspora that takes place in historic Overtown.

The central idea of Art Africa Miami is to present an array of visual works that pay homage to the centrality of Africa and its descendants’ contribution to the modern art world.

Exhibition Hours: 12:00 pm- 8:30 pm and December 9th 12pm- 5pm

Miami River

Pigment International- Miami Reveal December 4, 5 & 6

PIGMENT International, the artists’ collective, will host a three-day intimate salon event that includes an exhibition of fine art by some the preeminent African American artists in the country.

The event will include an Art Talk on collecting and valuing art, special recognition of the careers of two acclaimed national artists – Frank Frazier and Gerald Griffin, and special entertainment and guest appearances.

Penthouse Riverside Wharf, 125 SW North River Rd.

Little Havana

Umbrellas of Little Havana – December 7-9

(ULH) brings over 30 local and international artists to Futurama 1637 Art Galleries | Viernes Culturales’ gallery space for the 3-day festival.

Hand painted 6 ft. umbrellas will display the works of local artists in the heart of Little Havana which is a hub for art and culture and a platform for established and emerging artists, musicians and performers accompanying this unique street exhibition.

Now in its 6th year the festival offers a unique Latin flavor that has become a keystone attraction attended by thousands of international visitors.

Little Haiti

Muce Arts & Culture Festival – December 5-9

MUCE ARTS & CULTURE FEST (MACF) happening at the Little Haiti Cultural Center & MUCE Makers

Campus, presents a weekend of art, film, and music. The festival features the 4th Annual Now or Neverland art exhibit: Ode To Hip Hop which pays homage to the genre’s significant influence in music, art, literature, and politics.

The festival also includes film screenings, artists’ talks, and a nightly artsy kick-backs throughout Little Haiti.

Downtown Miami

Prizm Art Fair 2018 December 3-9

Prizm Art Fair 2018: a cutting edge art fair exhibiting artists from Africa, the African Diaspora and Emerging Markets who reflect global trends in contemporary art.

Organized in three exhibitions curated by Jeffreen Hayes, Mikhaile Solomon, and William Cordova, Prizm will present a global program examining the articulation of narratives in Africa and the African Diaspora through varying degrees of currency; the most overt being economic currency, but also, cultural, social, political, and even spiritual currencies.

North Miami –Museum of Contemporary Art- MOCA

AfriCOBRA: Messages to the People November 27, 2018 – April 7, 2019

The black artist collective that defined the visual aesthetic of the Black Arts Movement of the 1960’s and 1970’s. 2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the collective which came out of Chicago. Curated exhibit by Jeffreen Hayes.

Artist reception: December 6th 8:00pm-11:00pm

Click here for more information on the GMCVB Art of Black Miami 2018 initiative.