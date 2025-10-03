Free Black History Series Returns Amid Rising Censorship

FORT LAUDERDALE – Despite growing censorship and misinformation around Black history education, Broward County’s African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC) proudly announces the return of its CommuniVersity Series. The BlackHistory Saturday School is returning for a third straight year.

The free intergenerational program begins on October 4, 2025, and runs monthly through April 2026. Each session, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM, invites university professors, museum professionals, and cultural leaders. They lead discussions on topics such as the economics of slavery, Afrofuturism, Black vernacular traditions, and Caribbean culture. Refreshments and lunch are provided.

Register here – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-history-saturday-school-communiversity-series-tickets

Black History Education Saturday School

This year’s Saturday School is intentionally designed for ages 8 to 80. Kids (ages 8–12) will enjoy storytime and activities in the Youth Services Department. Meanwhile, teens and adults (13+) will participate in interactive lectures and discussions.

Dr. Tameka Hobbs — historian, educator, author, activist, and Regional Library Manager at Broward County Library — has been a strong champion of the intergenerational learning model.

“We’ve witnessed powerful moments when parents and children learn side by side,” she said. “This work is not just about history — it’s about identity, critical thinking, and reclaiming our narrative.”

The Saturday School started because of changes in Florida’s Black history curriculum. The state also rejected the AP African American Studies course.

“We recognized a critical gap forming in public education, and we knew AARLCC was uniquely positioned to fill it,” Hobbs explained.

American History

The program offers a fact-based, community-centered alternative to nationwide efforts that attempt to distort or diminish the truth of Black history. Hobbs emphasizes that slavery is not merely a chapter in Black history — it is a core part of American history.

Dr. Hobbs will lead the first session on October 4: “Liberation Through Literacy: Black Education, Resistance, and the Freedom to Read.” The program also highlights historical figures like Frederick Douglass and Dorothy Porter Wesley. Their stories demonstrate the power of literacy and resistance.

Founded in 2002, AARLCC is one of just three institutions of its kind in the United States. Its mission is to preserve and celebrate the history and culture of people of African descent.

AARLCC is in Fort Lauderdale’s historic Sistrunk corridor. It serves a community that still faces unfairness in literacy and job opportunities.

“Our work is more urgent than ever,” Dr. Hobbs emphasized. “As Dr. Carter G. Woodson said, ‘Everyone receives two educations, one given to them, and one they seek for themselves.’ We’re here to support that second education.”

Location: 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Website: aarlcc.broward.org

Instagram: @browardarlcc