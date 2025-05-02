Island SPACE Caribbean Museum Represents Caribbean Americans at Florida Capitol

TALLAHASSEE — Island SPACE Caribbean Museum proudly joined a delegation of community leaders from South Florida for the 2025 Caribbean American Day, April 24, 2025 at the Florida Capitol, highlighting the culture, contributions, and presence of Florida’s 2.6 million Caribbean Americans.

State Representatives Lisa Dunkley (D-Broward County) and Susan L. Valdés (R-Tampa) led the initiative, bringing together more than 15 visiting individuals from across Florida for a day of cultural advocacy and civic education.

As fiscal sponsor of the event, Island SPACE presented an exhibit featuring curated artifacts from its collection, including traditional dolls, a Dominican Carnival Lechón mask, and memorabilia from the 1988 Caribbean Congress of Labor.

During the visit, participants toured the Florida Capitol and the Capitol Museum. They saw a dress that belonged to Jennifer Carroll. She was the first woman elected as Florida’s Lieutenant Governor. From the gallery, the group watched an active legislative session. Representatives Dunkley and Marie Woodson formally recognized them, and their attendance was recorded in the official House journal.

Caribbean American Day Festivities

Later in the day, Caribbean American Day festivities took place in the Capitol courtyard. Legislators, aides, and community guests came together to celebrate. Island SPACE spoke to the crowd, asking for support for the museum’s mission. They also urged the creation of a permanent facility to preserve Caribbean heritage in Florida.

Notable attendees included Lt. Gov. Jennifer Carroll, Broward County Commissioner Hazelle Rogers, and Senators Daphne Campbell and Rosalind Osgood. Several members of the Florida House were also present.