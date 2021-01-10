Florida Democratic Party Elects New State Executive Committee Board

Former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz, is the newly elected Chair of the Florida Democratic Party

[FLORIDA] – On Saturday, January 9th the Florida Democratic Party State Executive Committee elected new officers as well as new DNC Members.

Statewide officers are:

Chair: Mayor Manny Diaz (M)

Vice Chair: Judy Mount (F)

Secretary: Casmore Shaw (M)

Treasurer: Francine Garcia (F)

New DNC members are:

Sean Shaw, Hillsborough (M)

Alan Clendenin, Hillsborough (M)

Steve Simeonidis, Miami-Dade (M)

Thomas Kennedy, Miami-Dade (M)

Marcus Dixon, Broward (M)

Sanjay Patel, Brevard (M)

Grace Carrington, Broward (F)

Terrie Rizzo, Palm Beach (F)

Nadia Ahmad, Seminole (F)

Samantha Herring, Walton (F)

Vivian Rodriguez, Osceola (F)

“Thank you Florida Democrats — it is an honor to be elected to serve as the next chair of the Florida Democratic Party,” said Mayor Manny Diaz, newly elected Chair.

“From the beginning of this campaign I promised you we would work together to rebuild a party that is focused on electing Democrats across the state and that work starts today. Together, we will organize, mobilize, and grow our Democratic coalition to get our message out and strengthen our party to ensure Democratic victories this year and beyond. It won’t be easy, but I am committed and honored to be leading this effort.”

Outgoing Chair Terrie Rizzo

Terrie Rizzo, outgoing Chair of the Florida Democratic Party added, “It has been an honor and a privilege to be the Chair. Chair Manny Diaz is a strong leader who is more than ready to continue building Democratic power across the whole state of Florida, and I look forward to supporting his efforts to turn Florida blue.”

The new leadership is effective immediately.