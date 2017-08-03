Jamaican Diaspora participates in historic closing bell ceremony at Jamaican Stock Exchange

KINGSTON, Jamaica – On July 26th, 2017, under the theme of Partnership for Growth, the Jamaica Stock Exchange (“JSE”) welcomed delegates from the 7th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference for the first ever Closing Bell Ceremony at the 49 year old institution on Harbour Street.

The event marked a milestone in encouraging an unprecedented number of Jamaicans, at home and abroad, to establish brokerage accounts for investment in large and small Jamaican companies on the regular and junior exchanges.

JSE Deputy Director, Robin Levy, served as Master of Ceremonies and co-hosted the Closing Bell Reception of over 50 persons from the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom diasporas.

Jamaican Stock Exchange History

Director, Marlene Street-Forest initiated the official program in providing an overview of the history and services provided at the JSE.

Incorporated in 1968 and beginning operations in 1969, the JSE commenced its operation at the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) building and moved to its present building situated at 40 Harbour Street in 1998.

The JSE’s principal mandate is the mobilization of capital to facilitate the growth and development of companies and by extension the economy.

“With the current thrust of furthering Jamaica’s economic growth, the JSE endeavors to contribute to the development of Jamaica by facilitating the mobilization, exchange and expansion of capital while providing a return on equity that is acceptable to our shareholders. We are focused on increasing the percentage of Jamaicans participating in the JSE to 10% and above within four years,” stated Marlene Street Forest, Director, Jamaica Stock Exchange.

On behalf of the participating Jamaican Diaspora Conference delegation, Miami attorney, Marlon Hill, and City of Miramar, Mayor Messam, from Broward County, Florida, offered remarks, “This historic occasion is a testament to our Jamaican diaspora stories worldwide and offers an opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to Jamaica’s national development and to simultaneously build wealth for our families. We have a choice of where to put our personal wealth, either on Wall Street or Harbour Street,” stated Hill, a former Jamaican Diaspora Advisory Board Member for the Southern United States.

“We are pleased about our developing relationship with Jamaica and City of Kingston. Business growth for both of our cities is a center piece of this longstanding relationship. This historic event captures the essence of our entrepreneurial spirit and our mark on the business world, noted Mayor Wayne Messam, City of Miramar, Broward County, Florida.

Prior to the Closing Bell Ceremony, renowned performing Faith D’Aguilar wowed the attendees with a number of popular folkloric songs.

Jamaica’s Consul General to Canada, Lloyd Wilks, delivered remarks on behalf of the Government of Jamaica and encouraged those attending to ensure that they invested in a slice of Jamaica.

At 1pm sharp with the closing of the exchange markets, Mr. Wilks officiated the ceremonial ringing of the closing bell.

After the ceremony, attendees enjoyed a lunch cocktail reception and received a gift package, including Jamaican products and a JSE Historic Did You Know Facts Booklet.