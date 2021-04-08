Deputy PM Dr. Horace Chang to speak with Jamaican Diaspora

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – After a successful kick-off of Jamaica’s Ambassador Audrey Marks’ “Let’s Connect” Zoom Chat series in March, the monthly programme will continue on Thursday, April 8, at 7:00 pm EDT. The special guest will be Jamaica’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Horace Chang.

There was a high level of interest in Jamaica’s current security initiatives from members of the Jamaica diaspora. As a result, Ambassador Marks invited Dr. Chang to share with participants measures that have been put in place to manage crime. In addition, give a broad outline of the government’s policy on national security.

“Let’s Connect’ With Ambassador Marks” offers members of the diaspora the opportunity to speak directly with the ambassador about issues that are of interest to them. Plus, giving an update on the government’s policies and programmes and the Embassy’s promotional activities.

From time to time, the Ambassador will be joined by various guests. Guests include ministers of government, key members of the diaspora, US government and key players in various agencies.

Let’s Connect With Ambassador is a monthly town hall chat series. It is an hour long and accessible to the public. Persons who wish to participate can log on to the Jamaica Connect website www.jamaicaconnect.org to register.