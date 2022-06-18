JC Students Awarded Bursaries and Scholarships from Jamaica College Florida Alumni Chapter

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Sixteen students at Jamaica College (JC) received over J$630,000 in academic scholarships and bursaries for the 2021 school term from the Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida (JCOBAFL). The awards were based on the names of benefactors and were presented at a virtual Jamaica College Griffin Award Ceremony broadcast on YouTube on May 30, 2022.

In his opening remarks, JC principal Wayne Robinson welcomed the audience to the third virtual Griffin Awards ceremony and thanked Xavier Murphy and the JCOBAFL for providing the awards in the various categories.

Benefactors of the Awards

The benefactors of the awards were Hugh Osborne; Basil M. Bernard, chair of Apricot Office Interiors; Dr. Donald Dixon; Hermann Vernon; Mark Hamilton; Tony Budall; Ricky A. McCalla; Louis Hoy; the Hon. R. Danny Williams; Teddy Alexander; Dr. Jason Scott Hamilton; Dr. Paul Khan; Karl N. Marshall, attorney at law: Franz Hall; Steven Epstein; and Xavier Murphy, founder of Jamaicans.com.

Award Recipients

The beneficiaries of the awards were as follows:

Andrew Willis , recipient of the Hugh Osborne Award For Outstanding Achievement In Business And Accounting

Marlon Hinds , recipient of the Basil Bernard Award For Outstanding Achievement In Business And Accounting

Jaheem Brown , recipient of the Dr. Donald Dixon Award For Outstanding Achievement In Science And Medicine

Zachary Ranglin , recipient of the Herman Vernon Award For Outstanding Achievement In Engineering And Robotics

Tajay Brown , recipient of the Mark Hamilton Award For Outstanding Achievement In Journalism And Education As Well As Theater And Visual Arts

Joel Henry , recipient of the Tony Budall Award For Outstanding Achievement In Engineering And Robotics

Jacob Arboine , recipient of the Ricky A. McCalla Award For Outstanding Achievement In Journalism Education And Theater And Visual Arts i

Tyler Whyte , recipient of the Louis Hoyes Award For Outstanding Achievement In Humanities And Law

Justin Campbell , recipient of the honorable R. Danny Williams Award For Outstanding Achievement In Business And Accounting

Ojay James , recipient of the Teddy Alexander Award For Outstanding Achievement In Engineering And Robotics

Gavril Williams , recipient of the Dr. Jason Scott Hamilton Award For Outstanding Achievement In Engineering And Robotics

Kemar Buchanan , recipient of the Dr. Paul Khan Award For Outstanding Achievement In Science And Medicine

Dajdre Hyman , recipient of the Karl Marshall Award For Outstanding Achievement In Business

Damon Ricketts , recipient of the Franz Hall Award For Outstanding Achievement In Journalism Education And Theater And Visual Arts

Travis Lee , recipient of the Steve Epstein Award For Outstanding Achievement In Business And Accounting

Jelani Spence, recipient of the Xavier Murphy Award For Outstanding Achievement In Journalism Education And Theater And Visual Arts

Program Establishment

In 2019, the Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida (JCOBAFL) established its annual program of scholarships and bursaries for academically gifted and socio-economically disadvantaged students attending Jamaica College.

The scholarships are awarded in the name of Alumni who have excelled in each respective discipline. Awards focus on currently matriculated students who seek to have careers in the disciplines for which the awards are given. The disciplines include journalism, theatre, medicine, law, business, and engineering.

Each award is accompanied by a financial disbursement to defray the costs associated with pursuing studies in the specific discipline.