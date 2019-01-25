St. Kitts and Nevis PM Chairs Emergency Meeting of CARICOM Heads

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister and current Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dr. the Honorable Timothy Harris, is presently chairing an emergency meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM where the regional body’s position on the evolving political situation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is being ventilated.

The meeting is being held via videoconferencing from the Headquarters of the CARICOM Secretariat in Georgetown, Guyana.

Prime Minister Harris is currently in Guyana visiting the Secretariat on a special invitation from Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque.

Tensions in Venezuela heightened after President of the National Assembly Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president.

Several world leaders monitoring the political situation in Venezuela have publicly aired their concerns on the escalating political crisis unfolding in that country, with some leaders showing support, while others articulating their positions against.

Meanwhile, the United States has since requested a meeting of the United Nation’s (UN) Security Council on the issue. That meeting is slated for Saturday, January 26.