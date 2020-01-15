MIAMI – Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP welcomes Rose Y. Valentine as a Partner in the firm’s Miami office.

Ms. Valentine primarily handles first and third party property defense litigation as well as insurance coverage and bad faith matters.

She is an experienced trial lawyer representing insurance industry clients defending property damage claims involving windstorm, sinkhole, fire, mold, vandalism, theft and water losses.

Ms. Valentine assists insurers in all aspects of a coverage dispute including pre-suit investigations, responses to civil remedy notices of insurer violations, coverage evaluations, declaratory judgment actions, assignment of benefits and bad faith litigation.

Her experience and depth of knowledge across a range of practice areas has aided her in obtaining favorable results for her clients, both in court and through negotiated settlements.

Ms. Valentine graduated from Indiana University – Bloomington in 2002 with dual Bachelor of Arts degrees in Criminal Justice and Sociology.

Ms. Valentine attended Western Michigan University Cooley Law School (formerly known as Thomas M. Cooley Law School) in Lansing, MI and obtained her Juris Doctor in 2007.

While in law school, Ms. Valentine was a writer for the school newspaper “The Pillar”, member of the Mock Trial National Team, Phi Delta Phi Legal Fraternity, President of the American Bar Association Cooley Chapter and member of the Board of Directors for the Student Bar Association.

She also studied abroad at the University of Toronto at St. Michaels College in Toronto and College of Law England and Wales in London.

She is a member of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers, the National Black Prosecutor’s Association and American Bar Association Section of Litigation where she serves as Judicial Intern Opportunity Program Volunteer which assists law students in finding placement as judicial interns to federal and state judges.