FIU Law Receives Grant to Increase Diversity in the Legal Profession

MIAMI – Florida International University College of Law has been awarded a $124,850 grant by the AccessLex Center for Legal Education Excellence to launch a new pre-law initiative, the Path to the Legal Profession (“FIU Law Path”).

The two-year grant supports the FIU Law Path program, whose primary objective is to facilitate the increased enrollment of South Floridian low income, first generation, minority, and other traditionally underrepresented groups into law school as well as to further the development of skills necessary for a successful law school experience once matriculated.

Annually, through its Legal Education Diversity Pipeline Grant Program , AccessLex “provides funding to programs and initiatives aimed at helping college students and/or college graduates from historically underrepresented groups successfully matriculate into law school and the legal profession.”

“FIU Law was approved by Florida’s State Legislature with the goal of increasing access, opportunity, and diversity. From our founding, we have proudly embraced and welcomed this responsibility. As South Florida’s only public institution, FIU Law is committed to providing curricular offerings and programming, tailored to meet the specific needs of our community. Thanks to AccessLex’ generous grant, FIU Law Path will play a central role in furthering our access mission and goals.” College of Law Dean, Antony Page.

Grant writer and principal investigator, Senior Associate Dean Michelle D. Mason will serve as the program’s director. “We are truly honored by AccessLex’ confidence and financial support. FIU Law faculty and administration are all committed to increasing underrepresented student-access to the legal profession. Receiving this grant will allow us to continue to expand our reach, supporting the professional goals and dreams of our community’s students.”

FIU Law Path launches summer 2019

Over the course of two years, FIU Law Path will provide relevant pre-law programming, experiential training, and mentoring support to a cohort of South Florida undergraduates at strategic stages of their academic and professional development.

FIU Law Path’s curriculum includes foundational law school courses, clinical offerings, and LSAT preparation. FIU Law Path has the full support of the law school community.

FIU Law’s doctrinal and clinical faculty, current students, and alumni all have committed to teaching and/or mentorship throughout the program.

FIU Law Path enjoys community support

Collaborative, community partners include FIU’s Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs, FIU Honors College and Broward Community College’s South Campus. Special thanks to Dean John F. Stack, Vice President Saif Ishoof, Dean Juan Carlos Espinosa and President Rolando Garcia for letters of support and early commitment to this program.

FIU Law Path program runs from May 26 – July 19, 2019, FIU College of Law, Modesto Maidique Campus and is open to currently enrolled students from any local community college, or university who will have earned at least 59 credits by June 2019.

The program is offered at no cost to accepted students. Application Deadline is April 30, 2019.

Further information contact Mr. Andrej Milic, Assistant Director of Recruiting at 305-348-8006.