Open Letter from Miami-Broward One Carnival Host Committee Chair

Miami Broward One Carnival – October 13, 2019

SOUTH FLORIDA – Miami Carnival 2019 will be here soon…only 158 days left. Before we get too busy planning, we want to say, once again, how much we appreciate everyone who participates, including bandleaders, steelbands, masqueraders, DJs, judges, parade marshalls, volunteers, workers, entertainers, sponsors, vendors, local promoters, and everyone else who makes Carnival possible.

We, the Board, particularly thank you – the attendees – who make it successful. Without all of you, the event would be just another date in the calendar. Together, we’ve made it a week that takes us back to our roots…a week to remember.

We’ve celebrated one carnival in South Florida since 2009; many of you will remember the heartache and pain caused by two carnivals to families who found themselves supporting different carnivals on the same day.

We’ve left that behind us, and as we move into our eleventh year of unity, we hope that you will continue to support One United Carnival in South Florida annually on Columbus Day Weekend. We want no division in the community, as we continue to celebrate One Venue, One Movement, One Carnival!

Let’s keep making amazing memories of beautiful people, magnificent costumes, pulsating rhythms, delicious food and drinks, all making up moments never to be forgotten.

See you on October 13th, and at one of the promoted events between October 5th and October 14th. We can’t wait.

Joan Hinkson Justin

Chair, Miami-Broward One Carnival Host Committee, Inc.