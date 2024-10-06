Dance Grenada’s 5th Festival Honors Culture, Community and Innovation

GRENADA – The Dance Grenada Festival returns for its fifth season on the beautiful island of Grenada. This year’s festival, themed “Building Resilience, Sustainability, and Artistic Freedom: Celebrating Five Years and Beyond,” recognizes this significant achievement and the determination of dancers and artists around the world.

From October 17-21, 2024, Dance Grenada will mark its five-year anniversary with a vibrant five-day festival featuring eight immersive workshops and two engaging panel discussions led by renowned dance professionals.

Tribute to Veni Vwai La Grenade

This year’s special events include the debut of the inaugural Dance Grenada concert and a tribute to Veni Vwai La Grenade, a revered Grenadian dance company celebrating its 50th anniversary. Attendees can also enjoy the return of the popular international vendor’s marketplace and the annual island tour, offering a rich fusion of culture, artistry, and authentic local experiences.

“As I reflect on where we started five years ago to now, I’m grateful to have created a community that can gather and exchange culture, creativity and connectivity through dance. This festival brings together talented artists from across the globe to engage in and share the value of African diasporic dances, which are often overlooked and rarely viewed as serious art forms when compared to their Western counterparts,” said Founder and Artistic Director Shola K. Roberts, a Caribbean dance expert and professor at Arizona State University.

Preserving African diasporic Dance Forms

Dance Grenada is crucial to uplifting and preserving African diasporic dance forms such as Grenadian Folk Dance like Shango, Afro-Cuban and Grenadian Masquerade. The festival features international dancers who study various dances. They also take part in extra learning opportunities. These activities highlight the importance of the creative economy in Grenada, the Caribbean, and beyond.

Dance classes will be taught by famous dancers. This includes Grenada’s own Keith Williams. He has led masterclasses in the Caribbean and the UK. Grenadian Broadway star Oneika Phillips will also teach. Rene Arneaud has toured with soca stars Machel Montano and KES the Band. Otis Donovan Herring just returned from a tour with R&B groups Xscape and SWV.

The festival keeps the cultural heritage of dance alive. It also draws new visitors to the island. These travelers look for creative activities while enjoying the island’s beauty.

“Dance has always been a vibrant part of Grenada’s cultural traditions and a reflection of our deep African heritage, which has been preserved and maintained through generations. The Dance Grenada Festival is a powerful celebration of this legacy, allowing us to showcase our cultural diversity and talent to the world,” said CEO of The Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach. “The Grenada Tourism Authority is committed to supporting initiatives like this, as they not only enrich the lives of our people but also offer visitors an authentic glimpse into the soul of our island. We believe that nurturing such festivals helps sustain our heritage while enhancing Grenada’s appeal as a cultural tourism destination,” she said.

The Dance Grenada Festival is a central hub for dance innovation, scholarship, and entrepreneurship. It celebrates its fifth season at an important time for the cultural and creative industries. This comes after the recent creation of the Grenada Office of Creative Affairs.

“As people of the diaspora, our existence is sustained through our interaction with others. When we commune, it creates a sense of belonging that feeds the vessel that goes into the global community to thrive. Regardless of age, race, or ethnic background, the feeling of home is palpable to all who step into Dance Grenada,” said Roberts.

For more information on Dance Grenada and how you can purchase tickets to this dance festival, please visit www.dancegrenada.com.