Fallen Fetters: A Tribute to Life by Skinny Fabulous and Machel Montano

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – The distinct difference between ordinary and extraordinary lies in the heart of the servant. For artists like Skinny Fabulous and Machel Montano, the people they serve through music are very important. That is why their music is always strong and clear.

Like a breath of fresh air, the two dynamic Caribbean artistes have collaborated and delivered a single that pays homage to those who’ve gone ahead, while intentionally celebrating those who still stand firm in the ‘fete of life.’

Just two days after its release, ‘Fallen Fetters’ has racked up over 100,000 views on YouTube. “We’ve been sitting on this song since April,” shared St. Vincent’s Skinny Fabulous. He says he knew it was important to collaborate on this concept, much like he did with the impactful, ‘Famalay’ five years ago.

“When it comes to these kinds of meaningful messages, I like to collaborate because I always feel like the vessels through which we carry these messages are important, and the more reach and the more diverse the vessels are, the better,” he explained.

The song, which was released with visuals, was written by Jayorn ‘Krooshal’ Richards, Kubiyashi, Rajiv Sutherland and the artistes themselves. The song’s video was directed by Junior Lee with concept and creative directive by PreciseLee Films.

“I want to shout out Junior Lee for conceptualizing and directing an awesome video,” said the artiste, happy to have been able to work with the team of creatives to bring the song’s truest meaning to life.

“We were really trying to find the right balance between memorializing those who’ve passed away and celebrating those who are still here,” said Skinny. He said, this song serves as a reminder to show love and celebrate those who are still present on the earth. “We have to give people their flowers while they are still here. Too often we wait until someone is gone to realize how much we love and miss them,” he said.

‘Fallen Fetters’

The music video for ‘Fallen Fetters’ does in fact strike the balance the artistes wished to convey. Antiguan Soca artiste, Ricardo Drue, social media influencer Samara Maloney, Miya Marcano – the daughter of DJ Eternal Vibes, and several other ‘fallen fetters’ are memorialized in the video and amid it all, the song encourages those who continue to revel in carnival, to celebrate each other while life allows.

The Carnival 2025 season is now here. Skinny Fabulous, Machel Montano, and other artists celebrate carnival culture. They are reminded of their fortune – the gift of life. Even with the sadness of losing friends and loved ones, this work has an important message. It encourages everyone to be thankful for life and to celebrate every moment we have.