MIAMI – The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center is thrilled to announce its free annual event, the community-friendly Backyard Bash IX, featuring a stellar reggae and ska lineup, including the world-famous Grammy-nominated The Wailers and Juno-winning Canadian Caribbean music group, led by Trinidadian singer and songwriter Drew Gonsalves.

As the official kickoff of the Moss Center’s 2023-2024 season, the concert takes place Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 7 p.m. on the Backyard Concert Lawn. A Junkanoo band and carnival dancers will open the event before the concert begins. Tickets are free and will be available on October 10, 2023 here.

The free event in Cutler Bay will include various activities, Caribbean-themed attractions, and vendors in a relaxed outdoor setting.

Kobo Town

To start the night on a high note, opening band Kobo Town will perform its distinct fusion of calypso and reggae. Hailing from Canada, Kobo Town – named after the Trinidadian city in which calypso was born – will transport audiences to the heart of the Caribbean. The band’s fourth album, Carnival of the Ghosts, was noted for its creative take on traditional calypso and Caribbean sounds.

The Wailers

Next on the billing is The Wailers, a world-famous Grammy-nominated band formed in 1963. They are one of the most influential and iconic reggae groups in history. The Wailers have shared the stage with world legends such as Bob Marley, Julian Marley, and Peter Tosh. The audience will be swept away by their timeless music, incredible rhythms, and unparalleled energy. Guests are invited to stay later into the evening for an “After Party” on the Plaza featuring Shacia Marley of the famed Marley family.

2023-2024 Season Lineup

The Backyard Bash, now in its ninth year is an annual Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center tradition. The event will deliver an unforgettable evening of music, family fun, and cultural immersion yet again. There will be opportunities to purchase tickets for the season’s lineup, which includes Kathleen Madigan’s Boxed Wine and Tiny Banjos, Direct From Sweden: The Music of ABBA, One Night of Queen, two-time Grammy Award-winning Samara Joy, fun family events such as Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live – performed by skilled puppeteers – and dance performances including Dance Theatre of Harlem and Paul Taylor Dance Company. The event is part of the Moss Center’s commitment to providing enriching, diverse, and affordable programming for audiences throughout Miami-Dade County.

Tickets

The Backyard Bash IX is a free event and recommended for all ages. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. No coolers are permitted, as food and drink are available for purchase. All patrons entering the grounds require tickets – which are available at no cost, regardless of age (including children and infants). Registration for the event opens on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Free tickets are available by calling (786) 573-5300 or by visiting MossCenter.org.