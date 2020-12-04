The Wailers Grammy Nomination Takes Them To Another Level

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Aston Barrett Jr., drummer and band leader for The Wailers, says their nomination for a Best Reggae Album award at next year’s Grammys, has broadened the legendary band’s appeal.

One World is the name of the album, released in August by Sony Latin. Produced by Emilio Estefan of Miami Sound Machine fame, it is The Wailers’ second nomination; their first nod came in 1990 for I.D.

“This nomination can take us to new heights so we can spread the message of Bob Marley and The Wailers, and to keep it moving forward for this new generation,” Barrett told South Florida Caribbean News.

The other nominees for Best Reggae Album are Higher Place by Skip Marley, Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton, Got to be Tough from Toots and The Maytals and It All Comes Back to Love by Maxi Priest.

The Wailers’ previous studio album was Jah Message, which came out in 1994. Their strength, however, lies in their touring which they were unable to do this year due to the Coronavirus, but promotion for One World has been strong on social media.

One World, One Prayer, lead single from the album, is a collaboration with Shaggy, Skip Marley, his mother Cedella Marley, and Puerto Rican singer Farruko. Even more promotion is planned for One World in early 2021.

“By next year when things get smoother we’ll be doing maybe two more music videos for When Love is Right with Julian Marley and Natty Roots (from Brazil) and Destiny (with Emily Estefan),” Barrett disclosed.

Marley was the inspirational leader of The Wailers which achieved international fame as his band during the 1970s. When he died in 1981, Barrett’s father, bassist Aston “Familyman” Barrett, took over and led the band on relentless tours across the world.

Barrett Senior no longer tours after suffering a series of strokes. He played one song on One World.

His 29 year-old son joined The Wailers nine years ago after playing in Julian Marley and Lauryn Hill’s bands. He said once the Coronavirus simmers, they will hopefully tour Europe and South America to promote One World.

“We plan to still perform music from the catalog, obviously. But we will do some of the songs from the new album.”

The 2021 Grammy Awards are scheduled for January 31 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.