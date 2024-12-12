Entertainment

Celebrate the Iconic Wailers Band in Concert Along with Inner Circle

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News43 minutes ago
0 13 1 minute read
Wailers Band

By Howard Campbell

The Wailers
The Wailers Band

Hartford, Connecticut – Two weeks before his death in March 1980, Inner Circle lead singer Jacob Miller traveled to Brazil with reggae superstar Bob Marley and Chris Blackwell, head of Island Records. Also on that trip was Junior Marvin, guitarist in Marley’s Wailers band.

On December 14, Marvin, his Legendary Wailers Band and Inner Circle will perform at Elegant Banquet Hall in Hartford, Connecticut. The show is promoted by Ardie “Cuban” Wallace, a leading name in New England reggae for over 40 years.

Miller died in an auto accident in Kingston at age 27. He was recording an album for Island Records with Inner Circle in The Bahamas during that time.

Marley, whose albums for Island Records made him the face of reggae in the 1970s, died in May 1981 from cancer at age 36.

Wallace told Souht Florida Caribbean News that Elegant Banquet Hall has a capacity of 2,000. He added that ticket sales have been “going okay”, largely due to the Marley brand.

“Anything that says Wailers is gonna get a good crowd, no matter the venue. I think we’re going to get a multi-cultural crowd,” he said.

Wallace, who is from Montego Bay, has promoted several shows featuring Stephen and Damian Marley, two of Marley’s sons. In March, the siblings’ Traffic Jam Tour played to 4,000 fans at College Street Music Hall in the city of New Haven.

Marvin was born in Jamaica but grew up in the United Kingdom where he developed his Jimi Hendrix-inspired guitar riffs. After playing in many rock bands, he joined Marley’s Wailers Band in 1977. He made his debut on the famous Exodus album that same year.

Inner Circle

Inner Circle
Inner Circle

Following Miller’s death, Inner Circle relocated to Miami and reinvented themselves. They had two massive hits in the 1990s with Bad Boys and Sweat, which helped them win the 1994 Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album with Bad Boys.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News43 minutes ago
0 13 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Black Cake recipe

Pastry Chef shares Hyatt Trinidad’s Holiday Spirit with Black Cake recipe

December 20, 2018
Anguilla's Soulful Singer Omari Banks in NY for Caribbean Strong showcase

Anguilla’s Soulful Singer Omari Banks in NY for Caribbean Strong showcase

October 12, 2017
Spice It Up! Miami

Spice It Up! Miami Comes to Little Haiti

April 12, 2017

Chronixx And Etana Lead Intl Reggae & World Music Awards Nominations!

August 13, 2015
Back to top button