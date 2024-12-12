Celebrate the Iconic Wailers Band in Concert Along with Inner Circle

By Howard Campbell

Hartford, Connecticut – Two weeks before his death in March 1980, Inner Circle lead singer Jacob Miller traveled to Brazil with reggae superstar Bob Marley and Chris Blackwell, head of Island Records. Also on that trip was Junior Marvin, guitarist in Marley’s Wailers band.

On December 14, Marvin, his Legendary Wailers Band and Inner Circle will perform at Elegant Banquet Hall in Hartford, Connecticut. The show is promoted by Ardie “Cuban” Wallace, a leading name in New England reggae for over 40 years.

Miller died in an auto accident in Kingston at age 27. He was recording an album for Island Records with Inner Circle in The Bahamas during that time.

Marley, whose albums for Island Records made him the face of reggae in the 1970s, died in May 1981 from cancer at age 36.

Wallace told Souht Florida Caribbean News that Elegant Banquet Hall has a capacity of 2,000. He added that ticket sales have been “going okay”, largely due to the Marley brand.

“Anything that says Wailers is gonna get a good crowd, no matter the venue. I think we’re going to get a multi-cultural crowd,” he said.

Wallace, who is from Montego Bay, has promoted several shows featuring Stephen and Damian Marley, two of Marley’s sons. In March, the siblings’ Traffic Jam Tour played to 4,000 fans at College Street Music Hall in the city of New Haven.

Marvin was born in Jamaica but grew up in the United Kingdom where he developed his Jimi Hendrix-inspired guitar riffs. After playing in many rock bands, he joined Marley’s Wailers Band in 1977. He made his debut on the famous Exodus album that same year.

Inner Circle

Following Miller’s death, Inner Circle relocated to Miami and reinvented themselves. They had two massive hits in the 1990s with Bad Boys and Sweat, which helped them win the 1994 Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album with Bad Boys.