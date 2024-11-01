Super Cat Takes the Stage in Hartford After 30 Years

by Howard Campbell

Hartford, Connecticut – Since the start of 2024, veteran Jamaican show promoter Ardie “Cuban” Wallace has brought some of the biggest names in roots-reggae to Hartford, Connecticut. On December 28, he will welcome dancehall royalty there at United Banquet Hall.

Super Cat, the self-proclaimed Don Dada, will perform in that city for the first time since 1992. His previous gig was at the Sunshine Club, a venue that hosted other dancehall heavyweights like Shabba Ranks, Buju Banton and Capleton.

Wallace has promoted reggae events in Connecticut for 49 years, and while the Internet has transformed how shows are marketed, he still employs a tried and proven format to promote events.

“You have to go on di radio an’ pitch it, tell di artist’s story so di fans can put a face to their songs. Remember, Super Cat hasn’t been here in over 30 years!” Wallace explained.

To help tell those stories, Wallace taps into college radio stations throughout New England, especially Massachusetts and Rhode Island which have been traditionally receptive to reggae.

Those stations helped introduce Jamaican culture to American audiences during the 1970s. According to the Montego Bay-born Wallace, “They have a better knowledge of di music” than many of their West Indian counterparts. They play diverse reggae. They go from Jimmy Cliff to Buju (Banton), from Owen Gray to Bounty Killer. They also tell their stories.”

Super Cat broke through in the United States during the early 1990s through hard-hitting songs like Don Dada, Nuff Man A Dead and Dem No Worry We (alongside Heavy D). Those songs enjoyed heavy rotation on West Indian radio before being picked up by the mainstream.

A cousin of legendary rapper Christopher “The Notorious BIG” Wallace, Ardie Wallace started promoting shows in Hartford during the mid-1970s. Toots and The Maytals, Jimmy Cliff, Peter Tosh, Culture and Dennis Brown were some of the acts he brought to the area.

One of his biggest shows took place in 1993 when Shabba Ranks shared the bill with Bobby Brown, TLC and Mary J. Blige at what was then the Hartford Civic Center (now the XL Center), drawing 10,000 fans.

This year, Wallace has promoted shows featuring Stephen/Damian Marley, Stephen Marley/Michael Franti, Etana, Maxi Priest and Steel Pulse.