Singjay 1 Suga Dhon Shows her Social Awareness on “40”

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Just 17 years-old, singjay 1 Suga Dhon has a lot on her mind and she’s not afraid to make her feelings known. Her latest song, 40, is the latest example of her social awareness.

40 is among multiple songs on the Green Concrete Riddim compilation album which features dancehall heavy-hitters such as Sizzla, Norris Man and Turbulence.

On 40, the Crown Entertainment-managed 1 Suga Dhon sings about the importance of staying focused despite life’s challenges. She is not surprised the track has resonated with her peers.

“A whole heap of people can relate to the song. Whole heap a (young) people come to me and sey, ‘Yow, da song yah really touching, da song ya really mek mi sit down and meds’. So, the song can really do a lot and have a big impact,” she said.

1 Suga Dhon is from Portland, a parish in eastern Jamaica that has produced acts like Junior Murvin of Police And Thieves fame, and Louie Culture. She is currently in her final year of high school.

Born Jelisa Coke, 1 Suga Dhon says music has always been part of her life. While attending middle school, she remembers beating desks and other ‘instruments’ to express herself.

After recording her first song in 2020, 1 Suga Dhon became even more determined to have a music career.