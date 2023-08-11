Jamaican DJ Kool Herc Celebrates Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary in New York

by Howard Campbell

NEW YORK – Throughout August, DJ Kool Herc is expected to return to some of his old stomping grounds in New York City. Places where he spread of the gospel of hip hop which celebrates its 50th anniversary this month.

Hip hop historians credit the Jamaican sound system maverick for creating the genre on August 11, 1973 at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in The Bronx when he played at a back-to-school party for his younger sister, Cindy.

At that event, 18 year-old DJ Kool Herc debuted the Merry Go-Round, a format in which he extended the instrumental breaks in funk songs on two turntables so party-goers danced to the beat without taking a break.

DJ Kool Herc and Cindy, who is his manager, will be at Hip Hop’s 50th birthday show on August 11 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. While he migrated to the United States at age 13, the legendary artist still identifies with his roots.

“I’m grounded, man. It’s just that when you’re in Rome you do what you do what you do. I never forget people like Prince Buster, I always remember Coxson (Clement Dodd) and those people. I never forget where I come from,” he told South Florida Caribbean News.

In November, DJ Kool Herc will receive the Order of Distinction, Jamaica’s sixth-highest honor. In November, he will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the third Jamaican to earn a place in that hallowed institution behind Bob Marley and Jimmy Cliff.

At Yankee Stadium and other events in the Big Apple throughout August, DJ Kool Herc will share the acclaim with other pioneers including LL Kool J, Chuck D and Funkmaster Flex.

Hip hop heavyweights including Snoop Dogg, Common, Ice Cube Lil Wayne are also scheduled to mark its golden anniversary with performances in New York.