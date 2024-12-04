The Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum Presents A Transformative Art Exhibition by Gary Tyler

MIAMI – The BlackPolice Precinct and Courthouse Museum is honored to announce the opening of “Grief Not Guilty: Reclaiming My Time,” an evocative art exhibition featuring celebratedfabric artist and activist Gary Tyler and local floral designer Quantavia Love.

This impactful exhibition, showcasing Tyler’s poignant journey through 41 years of wrongful incarceration, will occur on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at the museum in the heart of Historic Overtown. “Grief Not Guilty: Reclaiming My Time” confronts critical issues of systemic injustice while celebrating the human capacity for growth and healing. Through his art, Tyler invites audiences to reflect on the actual cost of mass incarceration and the resilience required to transcend it.

The exhibition serves as a testament to resilience, justice, and transformation, featuring two intricately designed quilts created by Gary Tyler. His pieces A Moment of Reflection, 2023

Quilting Fabric, Burlap, Thread, and Batting, as well as one of the World’s Wonders, the African Giant Swallowtail, 2023, will be on display for attendees to see.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Time: 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm EST

Location: The Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum

The Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum 480 NW 11th Street, Miami, FL

Schedule:

1:00 pm – VIP Reception:

An exclusive event featuring hors d’oeuvres and refreshments sponsored by Black Art Guide (B.A.G.). Limited tickets are available; RSVP is required.

2:30 pm – Artist and Panel Discussion:

Join Gary Tyler and a panel of experts for a conversation about the exhibition’s themes, moderated by Exhibit Curator/Museum Director Terrance Cribbs-Lorrant.

Sponsored by Art of Black Miami-GMCVB

4:00 pm – Public Exhibit Opening:

The exhibition will be open to the public, and visitors will have the opportunity to explore Tyler’s deeply personal and symbolic works of art.

About the Artist: Gary Tyler

Gary Tyler’s story embodies resilience in the face of profound injustice. Convicted at the age of 16 and sentenced to death for a crime he did not commit, Tyler spent 41 years incarcerated in Louisiana’s Angola prison before his release in 2016. His case has become a symbol of the systemic racial inequalities in the U.S. justice system.

While incarcerated, Tyler turned to quilting for self-expression and healing. His quilts, celebrated for their intricate beauty and profound symbolism, use the butterfly as a recurring motif, representing transformation and liberation.

“I saw my time in prison as a cocoon,” Tyler explains. “Now that I am free, I feel like a butterfly, embracing a new life filled with hope and purpose.”

“As someone who has been following Gary Tyler’s journey since before his release in April 2016, curating this exhibit and titling “Grief Not Guilty: Reclaiming My Time carries a very personal message and sends an even more profound statement that not everybody who has been convicted [of a crime] is guilty. The grief that we carry, post-trauma, can often be underscored by how we respond. In Gary’s case, he has chosen to lean into his gift for sewing quilts “ – Terrance Cribbs-Lorrant, Museum Executive Director.

“During Art Week in Miami, creativity meets canvas all over Greater Miami and Miami Beach. We celebrate bold expressions of visual and visionary art. Gary Tyler’s work is a vibrant addition to our Art of Black Miami platform, highlighting the power of art to inspire resilience and the spirit of overcoming.”-Connie Kinnard, SVP Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Tickets & Information

VIP Tickets: Available for the 1:00 pm reception.

Available for the 1:00 pm reception. Public Admission:Free from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

For tickets and additional details, visit https://historicalblackprecinct.org.