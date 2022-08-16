Miami Carnival Music Monday Series: Bahamian Soca Artist Julien Believe

SOUTH FLORIDA – The 38th-annual Miami Carnival concludes with a massive Parade of the Bands & Mega concert on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Celebrating all the diverse flavors of the Caribbean, Sunday’s parade features food, crafts, and the colorful display of costumes of over 20,000 masqueraders and revelers. The mega-concert showcasing the infectious vibes of more than 30 Soca music ambassadors is a staple and a favorite under the Miami Carnival official lineup.

South Florida Caribbean News caught up with the Music Ambassador of The Bahamas, Julien Believe, and learned what inspires him through his musical journey.

Q: Could you tell us about your musical influences as a young person?

A: As a young person, I’ve had a few musical influences, which is why my music is such a fusion, but the ones that greatly influenced me and my music were Usher, Ronnie Butler, Bob Marley, and old-school R-Kelly.

Q: When/how did you know music would be the centerpiece of your life?

A: My mom always said I had a compulsion for music from a young age because I would always hum and sing in my crib. Then, as I got older, I would listen to the radio and record songs and be extremely excited to do so, and that’s when I knew… this was going to be my career, something that allows me beyond the Bahamian borders. So music has been something I honestly can’t see myself not being involved in.

Q: How would you describe your current musical style, and has it changed throughout the years?

A: My music has changed throughout the years. I started singing R&B.. with my first single, “Believe,” then moved to infuse cultural music in Junkanoo elements; thus, Junkanoo Pop was born. I love the evolution of my music because I’m not afraid to try new things. My music is a hybrid and fusion of different genres. I can’t wait for everyone to hear!

Q: Did you have a particular artist that inspired you to take the path of a music career?

A: Believe it or not, Monique, the Queen of Comedy, told me to Believe in myself and offered me some excellent advice about standing ten toes down with your head held high… and that was when I went from Julien to “Julien Believe.”

Q: What is your main inspiration?

A: My main inspiration is being able to represent my country and make music that will extend and be appreciated beyond The Bahamas. But also… getting up every day to do what I love is the biggest inspiration! If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.

Q: Could you share how people can reach you?

A: My official website is www.JulienBelieveOfficial.com

You can follow me on all social media platforms at JulienBelieve (IG, FB, YouTube, Twitter, Apple Music, Spotify).

Miami Carnival Mega Concert takes place on Sunday, October 9th, from 2 pm-11 pm at the Miami- Dade County Fair & Expo- 10901 SW 24th Street, Miami, F 33165. For more information and to purchase tickets for the Miami Carnival, visit:https://miamicarnival.org/