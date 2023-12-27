.by Howard Campbell

MIAMI – The Inner Circle band has donated equipment to a recording studio in Trench Town to help sustain its program of unearthing new talent in that community, considered the mecca of reggae music.

The updated API Box 2 Summing Mixer and Recording Console was presented to Fitzroy “Dave Prime Time” Green, studio manager at Jamaica Music Institute (JaMIN), located in the famous inner-city community where Bob Marley once lived.

It is the latest leg in an extensive refurbishing venture at the facility which was established in 2006. Green is elated with the gesture by the Grammy-winning band.

“This upgraded equipment opens up new possibilities for refining the studio’s sound and elevating the quality of our musical projects. I’m truly excited about the enhanced capabilities it brings to our creative process,” he said.

Green, who has been involved with the studio since 2016, told South Florida Caribbean News that JaMIN has released a handful of songs by artists from Trench Town or neighboring communities. These include She Nah Leggo by LANZ and Remember December by Written.

He credits the release of those songs to gradual improvements at the studio. Green noted that interest in music among youth in the community that inspired some of Marley’s greatest songs, such as Concrete Jungle and Trench Town Rock, is strong.

“The incredible interest from the youths in Trench Town highlights a vibrant musical community. It’s commendable that JaMin Studio plays a crucial role in nurturing and developing their skills. The studio’s commitment to supporting the next generation of musicians is truly inspiring and will undoubtedly have a lasting impact,” he said.

A graduate of the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in Kingston, Green is a drummer. He’s recorded or performed with Luciano, Tarrus Riley, Carlene Davis, and Papa San. In addition, Alborosie, Gentleman, Alpha Blondy and OMI.

Brothers Ian and Roger Lewis, who co-founded Inner Circle in Kingston in 1968, have musical ties to Marley. They were part of the band that backed him and The Wailers (Peter Tosh and Bunny Livingston) on Stir it Up, their 1973 hit song.