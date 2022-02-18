Fifth Annual Afro-Caribbean Black History Gala & Awards to be held in Boston

[BOSTON] – The Authentic Caribbean Foundation (ACF) will be holding its fifth annual Afro-Caribbean Black History Gala & Awards on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Florian Hall, Boston, MA. The gala evening will begin with a cocktail reception at 6:00 p.m. followed by an exciting program. which will feature a live band. County representatives, State, City, as well as Community Leaders, Caribbean Diaspora members and other invited guests, are expected to be in attendance.

The Afro-Caribbean Black History Gala & Awards reception recognizes Caribbean-Americans in the State of Massachusetts who have contributed to the development of the Caribbean Diaspora community, especially Caribbean youth. It is the highlight of Black History Month for the organization. As well as one of the biggest events on its annual calendar of events.

Authentic Caribbean Foundation (ACF) History

In pointing out that the Massachusetts Caribbean Community is one of the largest Caribbean communities in the United States with over 200,000 residents, the organization’s Chairman and Founder, Andrew Sharpe, stated that the community is committed to providing the best education for [its] children and fostering joy in learning. The organization, he says, has demonstrated that position through numerous educational initiatives it undertakes each year. One such is the “Kids for Arts Program” introduced to elementary school kids. The program incorporates folklore and other cultural elements aimed at enriching their cultural experience and expanding their knowledge base.

“We are excited about our programs and the work we do in the Greater Boston and Massachusetts community,” he continued. “We will continue to raise funds to further advance the organization’s mission. To assist kids with disabilities through health and education.”

For more information contact the Foundation at foundation@ authenticcaribbeanfoundation. org