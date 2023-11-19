Shavanique Drops ‘Suga’ a Pop-Reggae Groove

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Big into genre bending, Shavanique lives up to that eclectic reputation on Suga, her latest song which was released in early November.

The singer is at her sensuous best on the midtempo track which is co-produced by EchoSlim, Jeilah and Kashief Lindo for the Musically Unifying label.

According to Shavanique, “Suga has a crossover lover’s rock, R&B, soul feel which is something a bit different from my previous singles,” she said.

In Your Arms, one of her previous songs this year, was a lovers rock reggae jam. Shavanique has also trod the easy-listening path with a cover of J C Lodge’s version of Someone Loves You Honey and saluted Bob Marley by doing his Redemption Song.

“I’m a singer who doesn’t box myself into a particular genre. I love to create and fuse different types of music which is one of the ways I express my artistic side,” she said.

Shavanique was born into the music industry, her father being popular roots singer Admiral Tibet, best known for songs such as Serious Time and Leave People Business Alone.

She began recording music just over 10 years ago and has produced some of her songs for her G Shav Production company.

Suga’s pop-reggae grooves has Shavanique expecting great things.

“I’m not aiming for a particular market, I am doing music to cater to everyone all over the world,” she said.