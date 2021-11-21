Inaugural Inner Circle Fest “An Amazing Success”, says Abebe Lewis

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Abebe Lewis, head of marketing at Circle House Studios, describes the inaugural Inner Circle Fest as “an amazing success.”

The four-day event (November 15-18) saw a number of high-profile music business figures assemble at the veteran band’s north Miami headquarters. Most of the discussions centered around improving and reviving the reggae product which has taken a significant hit from COVID-19.

“Some of the highlights was watching people connect. Since COVID, this was one of the first main (conferences) events that happened,” said Lewis. “It was great watching everybody talk about the future of reggae music.”

Inner Circle Fest heard the official launch of Riches wii A Pree, a collaboration between Inner Circle and Teejay, one of the hottest acts in dancehall. The song will be released in December.

Some of the noted names addressing the forum were Shaggy, Freddie McGregor, Michael Rose, Marcia Griffiths and Ky-Mani Marley.

Chino McGregor, Konshens, Cham as well as rappers Fat Joe and Flo Rida, and Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami, also attended.

In his address, Grammy winner Shaggy called for unity among reggae artists. He said teamwork was critical to his success and also stressed the importance of professionalism, especially by younger artists.

Lewis, who is the son of Inner Circle bassist Ian Lewis, expects Inner Circle Fest to be annual.