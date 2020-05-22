The Wailers Released New Song “One World, One Prayer” Produced by Emilio Estefan

“One World, One Prayer” Features Farruko, Shaggy, Skip Marley and Cedella Marley

MIAMI – The iconic and legendary band The Wailers just released their new song “One World, One Prayer” today, a powerful piece focused on unity, love and inclusion beyond cultural differences.

The track, which puts every music lover on the lookout, demands the union of “one world” through “a prayer” in the current global situation, in collaboration with the international titan Farruko, the Jamaican superstar Shaggy and continuing the legacy of Bob Marley alongside Cedella Marley and her son Skip Marley, who recently had chart topping hits with Katy Perry & H.E.R.

Listen here!

The song comes along with a colorful video that you can watch here!

Produced & Written by 19x Grammy winner Emilio Estefan and recorded at Crescent Moon Studios in Miami, FL, “One World, One Prayer” mixes Jamaican reggae with the sounds of the urban Latin genre.

“When I wrote the song about 2 years ago, I wrote it thinking about how we, as human beings, have to love each other more, be kinder to each other and to nature,” said Emilio Estefan, who also reaffirmed that we need a world with less separation of race, religion and politics.

“Who would have thought that we would be living this current situation and that the message of” One World, One Prayer “would resonate so strongly? We need to appreciate the simple things in life and especially the love that begins with our families and extends to our community and beyond … because in the end we are all One World, One Heart!” added Estefan.

Bob Marley and the Wailers made history together between 1972 and 1981. It was Bob Marley himself who asked the Wailers to stay together. Aston Barrett Jr, son of Aston “Familyman” Barrett (bassist for Bob Marley & The Wailers), is the one in charge of keeping the flame of the band alive. And so he has! The Wailers have been touring the world far and wide, keeping an impressive agenda of over 150 shows a year.

“The music of the Wailers represents peace, love and unity. That is what I want to keep alive,” said Barret, and that is precisely the powerful message that starting today, can be heard on all digital platforms through “One World, One Prayer”, the exciting new single from the forthcoming album releasing august 2020, produced entirely by Emilio Estefan.