The Lauderhill Steel Ensemble, Miami Carnival 2018 Panorama Steelband of the Year

Black Music Month Spotlight: Steelpan & The Lauderhill Steel Ensemble

SOUTH FLORIDA – In celebration of Black Music Month we pay tribute to steelpan music a genre of black music and The Lauderhill Steel Ensemble, Miami Carnival’s 2018 Panorama Steelband of the Year.

The Lauderhill Steel Ensemble (LSE) had its beginnings in 2003 with some assistance from the City of Lauderhill. They are now a financially independent Not for profit organization under 501 C 3.

The Lauderhill Steel Ensemble’s mission is to cultivate awareness in the community, by providing musical training on Steelpans, as a means of fostering the preservation and advancement of Caribbean culture (Steelpan) in the South Florida community.

Membership is open to the public. Our core membership is about twenty, but there is an influx of players before the Carnival season for participation in the panorama competition.

LSE has a wide variety of songs in their repertoire; performing not only current Soca/Calypsos, but also older classic calypsos like “Steelband Clash”; Gospel music is also included, a favorite is “How Great Thou Art”; popular American classics like Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love”; the Beatles “Let it Be” “Yesterday”; Classical pieces like “Swedish Rhapsody”.

LSE is currently the largest continuously operational Steelband in South Florida.

Since its inception in 2003, LSE has conducted steelpan classes to the public free of charge, except for a small nominal fee to provide refreshments during tutorial sessions.

They are well known in the South Florida community, having performed at many community events and private functions.

Noteworthy is the fact that LSE emerged winners for the past three years in the Miami Broward One Carnival sponsored Carnival Panorama Competition, placing 1st in 1016, 2nd in 2017 and again 1st in 2018, and has registered to perform in 2019.

Lauderhill Steel Ensemble will be performing at the parade in the City of Sunrise on July 4th. This is their 15th year participating.

To hire or become a member reach out to Selvon Nanan at 954 557 5703 | snananmd@yahoo.com

Check out The Lauderhill Steel Ensemble at Miami Carnival Panorama on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Central Broward Regional Park, CLICK HERE for more information.