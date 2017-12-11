By December 11, 2017 0 Comments Read More →

Best Places for New Year’s Eve Celebrations

by Richie Bernardo, Senior Writer

MIAMI – Times Square might be the most hashtag-worthy spot for ringing in the new year, but it’s certainly not the best if you’re a frugal partier seeking an equally grand experience.

Local businesses are notorious for hiking up their prices when big crowds are in town for a major event. The cheapest hotel rates in New Orleans and Atlantic City, for instance, can rise in excess of 300 and 500 percent, respectively, on New Year’s Eve compared with their normal prices.

The last thing you want to do in the final hours of 2017 is ruin your finances over one night of entertainment.

Fortunately, you have plenty of fun yet affordable options for celebrating #NYE2018.

To help you decide where to count down to the new year, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities based on 25 key indicators of an epic New Year’s Eve celebration.

Overall Rank
(1 = Best)		 City Total Score ‘Entertainment & Food’ Rank ‘Costs’ Rank ‘Safety & Accessibility’ Rank
1 New York, NY 77.23 1 99 6
2 Orlando, FL 76.47 4 21 75
3 Atlanta, GA 72.93 5 41 88
4 Los Angeles, CA 72.63 6 56 47
5 San Francisco, CA 72.52 2 97 71
6 San Diego, CA 71.51 11 54 39
7 Chicago, IL 71.14 9 70 40
8 Miami, FL 70.21 3 100 72
9 Washington, DC 69.27 10 88 35
10 Las Vegas, NV 68.55 7 69 84
11 Seattle, WA 66.43 12 87 62
12 Dallas, TX 66.18 14 31 54
13 Denver, CO 65.55 16 36 43
14 New Orleans, LA 65.49 8 90 89
15 Austin, TX 65.24 15 39 53
16 Philadelphia, PA 65.15 13 80 34
17 Buffalo, NY 64.38 21 45 27
18 San Antonio, TX 64.06 18 24 69
19 Louisville, KY 62.24 22 10 96
20 Birmingham, AL 62.22 24 37 73
21 Boston, MA 61.32 19 93 8
22 Anaheim, CA 61.25 28 62 11
23 Houston, TX 61.13 26 40 67
24 Tampa, FL 61.11 27 35 61
25 Nashville, TN 60.65 17 50 90
26 Omaha, NE 60.47 37 7 42
27 Portland, OR 60.13 23 58 74
28 Pittsburgh, PA 60.08 30 60 23
29 Minneapolis, MN 60.01 31 48 33
30 Cincinnati, OH 59.95 33 3 46
31 Scottsdale, AZ 59.66 29 72 21
32 Tucson, AZ 59.61 34 14 57
33 St. Louis, MO 59.50 20 27 100
34 Virginia Beach, VA 58.00 45 43 10
35 Honolulu, HI 57.57 25 95 44
36 El Paso, TX 57.07 63 1 16
37 Reno, NV 56.04 41 17 51
38 Milwaukee, WI 55.89 35 20 79
39 Sacramento, CA 55.20 32 38 81
40 Indianapolis, IN 55.16 47 15 87
41 Boise, ID 55.14 68 12 24
42 Mesa, AZ 54.99 66 16 19
43 Phoenix, AZ 54.83 58 2 64
44 Irvine, CA 54.66 40 91 4
45 Memphis, TN 54.34 53 4 94
46 Kansas City, MO 54.20 38 25 93
47 Madison, WI 54.18 52 74 14
48 Columbus, OH 54.06 59 11 65
49 Raleigh, NC 53.69 42 42 58
50 Colorado Springs, CO 52.90 43 65 37
51 Cleveland, OH 52.88 36 44 92
52 Lincoln, NE 52.69 73 47 5
53 Detroit, MI 52.56 44 23 99
54 Chandler, AZ 52.40 76 18 18
55 Tulsa, OK 52.35 70 6 91
56 Baltimore, MD 52.14 39 68 68
57 Albuquerque, NM 52.02 51 28 95
58 Henderson, NV 51.66 62 46 48
59 Greensboro, NC 51.41 79 8 36
60 Charlotte, NC 51.35 55 66 38
61 Oklahoma City, OK 51.33 64 5 76
62 Santa Ana, CA 51.10 46 86 22
63 Wichita, KS 51.05 71 19 63
64 Long Beach, CA 50.97 61 76 17
65 St. Paul, MN 50.11 60 79 30
66 Norfolk, VA 50.01 69 59 45
67 St. Petersburg, FL 49.97 54 51 77
68 Riverside, CA 49.89 50 82 52
69 Fort Worth, TX 49.70 67 77 41
70 Lexington-Fayette, KY 49.61 75 33 55
71 Jersey City, NJ 49.54 81 75 3
72 Baton Rouge, LA 48.98 57 67 78
73 Laredo, TX 48.66 100 9 1
74 Durham, NC 48.62 74 32 56
75 Jacksonville, FL 48.49 56 49 97
76 Plano, TX 48.43 72 83 2
77 Oakland, CA 48.38 49 81 86
78 Bakersfield, CA 48.16 78 26 82
79 Arlington, TX 47.79 80 53 26
80 Winston-Salem, NC 47.12 77 61 29
81 Aurora, CO 46.71 87 30 28
82 Chesapeake, VA 46.42 88 34 49
83 Fresno, CA 46.29 91 29 59
84 San Jose, CA 45.32 65 78 83
85 Gilbert, AZ 45.13 97 13 7
86 San Bernardino, CA 44.78 48 89 98
87 Glendale, AZ 44.63 83 22 70
88 Corpus Christi, TX 44.53 89 55 9
89 Toledo, OH 44.49 90 71 32
90 Fort Wayne, IN 44.17 86 52 31
91 Stockton, CA 43.87 82 63 85
92 Anchorage, AK 43.09 84 73 60
93 Garland, TX 42.55 96 84 12
94 Chula Vista, CA 42.14 98 57 13
95 Lubbock, TX 42.10 93 64 66
96 Irving, TX 42.06 95 85 15
97 Hialeah, FL 41.42 92 94 20
98 Newark, NJ 39.98 85 98 50
99 Fremont, CA 38.37 99 92 25
100 North Las Vegas, NV 34.96 94 96 80
