Best Places for New Year’s Eve Celebrations

by Richie Bernardo, Senior Writer

MIAMI – Times Square might be the most hashtag-worthy spot for ringing in the new year, but it’s certainly not the best if you’re a frugal partier seeking an equally grand experience.

Local businesses are notorious for hiking up their prices when big crowds are in town for a major event. The cheapest hotel rates in New Orleans and Atlantic City, for instance, can rise in excess of 300 and 500 percent, respectively, on New Year’s Eve compared with their normal prices.

The last thing you want to do in the final hours of 2017 is ruin your finances over one night of entertainment.

Fortunately, you have plenty of fun yet affordable options for celebrating #NYE2018.

To help you decide where to count down to the new year, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities based on 25 key indicators of an epic New Year’s Eve celebration.