Ultimate Vibes, Music & Food is Ultimate Sundays in the City

Fort Lauderdale – Imagine the trendy arts community in Fort Lauderdale’s newly renovated Mass District, add in authentic island food and libations and top it off with that mesmerizing reggae sound, rhythmic soca and calypso beats, or the always smooth R&B groove and you have the recipe for an unforgettable Ultimate Sunday Experience at The Hub, Fort Lauderdale’s newest indoor/outdoor hot spot located at 826 NE 4th Avenue.

Expect nothing but the best, because opening night features Top DJ and 99 JAMZ radio personality WAGGY T along with Renaissance Sound’s DJ Delano.

Doors open at 4pm and the party goes until 2am and admission is free.

Win Jerk Festival Tickets at Ultimate Sunday Experience

Stop by Ultimate Sunday Experience this Sunday, November 5th for a chance to win tickets to the 16th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean Food Festival in the USA.

Backyard Party in the City is the all new rave for city dwellers and all their friends and neighbors to the north, south and west. The all new Island Vibes starts this Sunday, Nov 5th, but the tradition continues every first Sunday at The Hub.

Mark your calendar and bring your posse to the latest in Ultimate Caribbean Chic, then make it a monthly affair. Come for the music stay for the fun!

For more information contact Force Productions at 954-394-5984 or 75-.273-1528.