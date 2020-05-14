Curaçao’s Dushi Island Vibes Happy Hour Comes to you

Curaçao – The Curaçao Tourist Board invites you to their Dushi Island Vibes virtual happy hour on Friday, May 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. hosted on curacao.com/happyhour.

RSVP here.

Happy hour in Curaçao is normally hosted at a different beach bar daily. This time the Tourist Board will transport you to each one with sets from four island DJs providing upbeat tunes and tropical vibes through their music.

Additionally, viewers will have a chance to win a trip to Curaçao, by converting your living room, balcony or backyard into a tropical Curaçao oasis, or wearing a suitable outfit for a virtual happy hour and submitting in the comments on a Facebook post to be entered to win a trip to the island.

Follow Curaçao Tourist Board social media for more information on how to enter here: @CuracaoTB on Instagram and @CuracaoTB on Facebook.