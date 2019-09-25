Miami Carnival Jr. Carnival Showcases Creativity of Young Masqueraders

SOUTH FLORIDA – South Florida’s youth will showcase pageantry, vibrancy, and pride at the annual Miami Carnival Jr. Carnival. This annual Caribbean family-friendly event fosters Caribbean pride, Carnival tradition, and artistic expression.

With multiple Jr. Carnival bands, young masqueraders will be judged based on their creativity, presentation, originality, and craftsmanship of their vibrant and colorful masquerade costumes.

Miami Carnival’s Jr. Carnival takes place Sunday, October 5, 2019, at Central Broward Regional Park (3700 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311). Gates open at 1 pm and the parade begins at 4 pm. Parking fee is $1.50 per adult, and admission into the event is $10. Kids under twelve years old are free.

With more than ten junior masquerade bands, the Junior Carnival is growing and has become a mainstay of the Miami Broward Carnival experience.

“The Jr. Carnival product is an integral component in the celebration of Carnival and allowing the kids to embrace their culture and participate in an expression of self, needs more attention and support. I am eager to do so, and look forward to this year’s event and to making the experience a more inclusive one,” said Asa Sealy, Board member of Miami Broward Carnival One Host Committee.

Miami Junior Carnival unleashes South Florida’s youth inhibitions, creativity and confidence like no other local events. Children from all walks of life are celebrated and uplifted in a safe, family-friendly environment.

“We want to give an opportunity to express, entertain, engage and teach the youth with our costumes,” says Giselle d’ Wassi One, Bandleader for Wassi Babes Jr. Carnival. “I think about the young masquerader who wants to be beautiful and stand out but be comfortable enough to have an unrestricted phenomenal experience on the parade route.”

As part of the Miami Broward Jr. Carnival experience, the Royal Miss Miami Carnival Pageant encourage young Caribbean American women to take pride in their culture, live boldly, and own their confidence.

“Miami Broward Carnival Pageant committee and I feel fulfilled and rewarded that we have afforded the young women of our community a forum to showcase their talents & gifts that they have brought to the universe,” said Yolanda Henry, Producer of Miami Broward Carnival Pageant.

This event serves as a celebration of Caribbean culture and has also become a beacon of inclusion and a teaching moment to non-Caribbean children of diverse backgrounds who participate in the parade.

Miami Broward Carnival is proud to be once again sponsored by America’s Most Convenient Bank, TD Bank. This year, TD Bank will provide free giveaways, face painting, and fun photo booth to capture this special memory.

“TD Bank is pleased to once again sponsor the Miami Broward Jr. Carnival for the 4th year in a row,” said Andre Khan, V.P. Diversity & Inclusion Relationship Manager. “As the human bank, we are invested in making a positive and lasting impact on the communities in which we live, work, and play. TD Bank couldn’t be more excited to be a part of such a culturally enriching event.”