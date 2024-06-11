by Howard Campbell

NEW YORK – Traditional Christians still have a hard time warming to what some people refer to as dancehall-gospel, but for artists like Dymond who grew up on that sound, it is just another way to win souls to the Lord.

The New York-based deejay released Si mi Yah, her debut song, in May. Produced by fellow gospel artist, George “Brotha George” Wright, she expresses her faith in God and the rewards He has given her.

“I think this song speaks volumes, not only to Christians. Others can gravitate to its message,” said Dymond, who is from east Kingston in Jamaica.

Dymond, who was raised by God-fearing parents, was inspired early in life by American gospel acts like CeCe Winans, who found a secular audience with a series of pop-oriented albums and songs.

She was also drawn to the music of Jamaican dancehall acts who became Christians in the 1990s. As well as those who emerged during the early 2000s with a sound that won younger fans to the Church.

Songs like Si mi Yah, Dymond notes, is no different than the method Kirk Franklin used to win over hip hop fans in the 1990s.

“There is no limit to the word of God, so people should not judge,” she said.