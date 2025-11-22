NEW YORK – With many Jamaicans reeling from the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, a group of Christians in New York City will make a joyful noise on November 23 to assist their beleaguered countrymen. They will do this through the Rise And Shine Rebuild Jamaica Fundraising Gospel Concert at Pennsylvania Avenue in Brooklyn.

Several gospel artists will perform including Natalie Evans, Emrand Henry, Lolita Thomas, Barrington Reid and dub poet Richie Innocent.

‘Rebuild Jamaica’ is a joint promotion between Evangelism Family Life Ministries, Caribbean Pastors United, Reshuffle Ministry and Team Kingdom Alliance.

Sheldon Evans is lead pastor Evangelism Family Life Ministries which has branches in Brooklyn and Queens, as well as Spanish Town and St. Elizabeth in Jamaica.

“The concert aims to raise crucial funds for hurricane-affected communities, supporting rebuilding and recovery efforts. Our primary goal is to provide disaster relief, focusing on essential needs such as food, water, medical supplies, building materials. We’re particularly committed to supporting my home parish of St. Elizabeth, ensuring they receive the help they need to recover and rebuild,” he told South Florida Caribbean News.

Located in southern Jamaica, St. Elizabeth suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Melissa, which struck the country on October 28. Hundreds of people in the parish are homeless and without electricity, while infrastructure, farms and hospitals were destroyed.

Evangelism Family Life Ministries has shipped relief cargo to Jamaica with emphasis on helping the vanquished in St. Elizabeth, a farm region long considered the country’s bread basket.

“Over the past two-and-a-half weeks, our team has been actively supporting outreach efforts in St. Elizabeth, providing disaster relief care packages to those in need. To date, we’ve distributed approximately 400 plus packages, served 700 hot meals, supplemented by financial assistance, as well as emotional support through prayer, encouragement, and counseling,” Evans disclosed.

The parishes of Westmoreland, Hanover, St. James and Trelawny also felt Melissa’s wrath. Like St. Elizabeth, many residents are still without electricity and are living in makeshift homes.

According to data from the Jamaican government, 45 people died because of Hurricane Melissa.